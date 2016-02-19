The Horner Site
1st Edition
The Type Site of the Cody Cultural Complex
The Horner Site: The Type Site of the Cody Cultural Complex covers significant archaeological and geological research studies of the analytic and interpretative analysis of the Horner site. This 11-chapter text specifically explores the early Paleoindian studies at the site.
The introductory chapters reflect the history of the Princeton and Smithsonian investigations at the Horner site, including the excavation techniques, geologic studies, stone tool assemblage, and faunal remains. The subsequent chapters discuss the paleoecological studies conducted by the University of Wyoming at the site, specifically the taphonomy of the Horner II bone bed. These topics are followed by descriptions of the projectile points and specialized bifaces from the Horner site, as well as the stone flaking material sources for the site. Other chapters focus on the geological features and the local fauna of the Horner site. The concluding chapters examine the soil formation and paleoenvironmental interpretation at the site.
This book will be of great value to archaeologists, geologists, and paleontologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
The Foundations of High Plains Paleoindian Research
The Bighorn Basin
The Horner Site
Paleoindian Evidence in the Bighorn Basin
2 History of the Princeton and Smithsonian Investigations at the Horner Site
3 Excavation and Documentation of the Princeton and Smithsonian Horner Site Assemblages
Introduction
Excavation Techniques
Geologic Studies
Stone Tool Assemblage
Feature
Faunal Remains
Discussion
4 The University of Wyoming Investigations at the Horner Site
Background Information
The 1977 Work at the Horner Site
The 1978 Investigations at the Horner Site
Problems in Horner Site Interpretation
Paleoecological Studies at the Horner Site
The Final Investigations at the Horner Site
The Horner II Bone Bed Analysis
Concluding Remarks on the University of Wyoming Investigations
Radiocarbon Dates from the Horner Site
5 Taphonomy of the Horner II Bone Bed
Introduction
Taphonomy of Bone Beds
The Alberta/Cody Bone Bed at the Horner Site
Formation of the Alberta/Cody Bone Bed
6 Projectile Points and Specialized Bifaces from the Horner Site
Introduction
The Analytical Sample
Cody Complex Projectile-Point Typology
The Horner II Assemblage
The Horner I Assemblage
Projectile-Point Comparisons
Cody Knives
Horner-Claypool Comparisons
Projectile-Point Reworking
Aberrant Forms
Conclusions
7 The Tool Assemblage, Unfinished Bifaces, and Stone Flaking Material Sources for the Horner Site
The Horner Site Tool Assemblages
The Horner Site I Tool Assemblage
The Horner Site II Tool Assemblage
Stone Flaking Material Sources
8 Geologic Investigations
Method of Investigation
Previous Geologic Investigations of the Horner Site
General Setting
Terraces of the Shoshone River Valley
Geology of the Horner Site
Summary
9 Horner Site Local Fauna: Vertebrates
Introduction
Systematic Descriptions
Discussion
10 Soil Formation and Paleoenvironmental Interpretation at the Horner Site, Park County, Wyoming
Introduction
Methods
The Site
The Soil Profile and Sedimentologie Environments
The Soils
Summary and Conclusions
11 Summary and Concluding Remarks
General Observations
Horner I
Horner II
Paleoindian Bison Procurement at the Horner Site
Appendix 1 Bison Bone Measurements
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Appendix 2 The Claypool Study
Introduction
Typology
Technology of the Square-Based Projectile Points
The Experiments
Eden Point Manufacture Sequence
Experimental Results
Technological/Morphological Attributes of the Claypool Square-Based Projectile Points
Special Flaking and Retouch Attributes
Pressure Flake Spacing
Allocation System
Cody Knives
Drills
Conclusions
Appendix 3 The Horner Site Debitage
Introduction
Mode of Occurrence
Flake Types
Distribution of Raw Stone Flaking Materials
Lithic Technology and Site Use
Conclusions
Appendix 4 Fossil Nonmarine Snails from the Horner Site
Introduction
Systematic Discussions
Appendix 5 Opal Phytolith Studies from the Horner Site, Wyoming
Introduction
Interpretations
Bone Bed Level, 1978 Excavations
Conclusions
Appendix 6 The Larson Cache
Introduction
Spatial Association Versus Behavioral Association
Typology of the Larson Cache Materials
Metric Comparisons
Production Sequences and Options
Artifact Use Histories
Discussion
Appendix 7 The Finley Site Bison Bone
Modifications to the Finley Bison Remains
Methodology
Analysis of the Finley Bison Bones
Appendix 8 Bison Mandibles from the Horner and Finley Sites
Determination of Bison Age and Season of Death
Horner and Finley Age Group Descriptions: Mandibular Dentition Eruption and Wear
Discussion
Bison Sexing by Molars and Mandibles
Comparisons of the Horner and Finley Samples
Summary
Appendix 9 Horner Site Artifact Data
References
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 21st May 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299365
George Frison
University of Wyoming, Laramie, U.S.A.
Lawrence Todd
University of Denver, Colorado, U.S.A.