The Horner Site - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122685668, 9781483299365

The Horner Site

1st Edition

The Type Site of the Cody Cultural Complex

Editors: George Frison Lawrence Todd
eBook ISBN: 9781483299365
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 1987
Page Count: 586
Description

The Horner Site: The Type Site of the Cody Cultural Complex covers significant archaeological and geological research studies of the analytic and interpretative analysis of the Horner site. This 11-chapter text specifically explores the early Paleoindian studies at the site.

The introductory chapters reflect the history of the Princeton and Smithsonian investigations at the Horner site, including the excavation techniques, geologic studies, stone tool assemblage, and faunal remains. The subsequent chapters discuss the paleoecological studies conducted by the University of Wyoming at the site, specifically the taphonomy of the Horner II bone bed. These topics are followed by descriptions of the projectile points and specialized bifaces from the Horner site, as well as the stone flaking material sources for the site. Other chapters focus on the geological features and the local fauna of the Horner site. The concluding chapters examine the soil formation and paleoenvironmental interpretation at the site.

This book will be of great value to archaeologists, geologists, and paleontologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

The Foundations of High Plains Paleoindian Research

The Bighorn Basin

The Horner Site

Paleoindian Evidence in the Bighorn Basin

2 History of the Princeton and Smithsonian Investigations at the Horner Site

3 Excavation and Documentation of the Princeton and Smithsonian Horner Site Assemblages

Introduction

Excavation Techniques

Geologic Studies

Stone Tool Assemblage

Feature

Faunal Remains

Discussion

4 The University of Wyoming Investigations at the Horner Site

Background Information

The 1977 Work at the Horner Site

The 1978 Investigations at the Horner Site

Problems in Horner Site Interpretation

Paleoecological Studies at the Horner Site

The Final Investigations at the Horner Site

The Horner II Bone Bed Analysis

Concluding Remarks on the University of Wyoming Investigations

Radiocarbon Dates from the Horner Site

5 Taphonomy of the Horner II Bone Bed

Introduction

Taphonomy of Bone Beds

The Alberta/Cody Bone Bed at the Horner Site

Formation of the Alberta/Cody Bone Bed

6 Projectile Points and Specialized Bifaces from the Horner Site

Introduction

The Analytical Sample

Cody Complex Projectile-Point Typology

The Horner II Assemblage

The Horner I Assemblage

Projectile-Point Comparisons

Cody Knives

Horner-Claypool Comparisons

Projectile-Point Reworking

Aberrant Forms

Conclusions

7 The Tool Assemblage, Unfinished Bifaces, and Stone Flaking Material Sources for the Horner Site

The Horner Site Tool Assemblages

The Horner Site I Tool Assemblage

The Horner Site II Tool Assemblage

Stone Flaking Material Sources

8 Geologic Investigations

Method of Investigation

Previous Geologic Investigations of the Horner Site

General Setting

Terraces of the Shoshone River Valley

Geology of the Horner Site

Summary

9 Horner Site Local Fauna: Vertebrates

Introduction

Systematic Descriptions

Discussion

10 Soil Formation and Paleoenvironmental Interpretation at the Horner Site, Park County, Wyoming

Introduction

Methods

The Site

The Soil Profile and Sedimentologie Environments

The Soils

Summary and Conclusions

11 Summary and Concluding Remarks

General Observations

Horner I

Horner II

Paleoindian Bison Procurement at the Horner Site

Appendix 1 Bison Bone Measurements

Humerus

Radius

Ulna

Femur

Tibia

Appendix 2 The Claypool Study

Introduction

Typology

Technology of the Square-Based Projectile Points

The Experiments

Eden Point Manufacture Sequence

Experimental Results

Technological/Morphological Attributes of the Claypool Square-Based Projectile Points

Special Flaking and Retouch Attributes

Pressure Flake Spacing

Allocation System

Cody Knives

Drills

Conclusions

Appendix 3 The Horner Site Debitage

Introduction

Mode of Occurrence

Flake Types

Distribution of Raw Stone Flaking Materials

Lithic Technology and Site Use

Conclusions

Appendix 4 Fossil Nonmarine Snails from the Horner Site

Introduction

Systematic Discussions

Appendix 5 Opal Phytolith Studies from the Horner Site, Wyoming

Introduction

Interpretations

Bone Bed Level, 1978 Excavations

Conclusions

Appendix 6 The Larson Cache

Introduction

Spatial Association Versus Behavioral Association

Typology of the Larson Cache Materials

Metric Comparisons

Production Sequences and Options

Artifact Use Histories

Discussion

Appendix 7 The Finley Site Bison Bone

Modifications to the Finley Bison Remains

Methodology

Analysis of the Finley Bison Bones

Appendix 8 Bison Mandibles from the Horner and Finley Sites

Determination of Bison Age and Season of Death

Horner and Finley Age Group Descriptions: Mandibular Dentition Eruption and Wear

Discussion

Bison Sexing by Molars and Mandibles

Comparisons of the Horner and Finley Samples

Summary

Appendix 9 Horner Site Artifact Data

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
586
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483299365

About the Editor

George Frison

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wyoming, Laramie, U.S.A.

Lawrence Todd

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Denver, Colorado, U.S.A.

