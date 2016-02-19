The Horner Site: The Type Site of the Cody Cultural Complex covers significant archaeological and geological research studies of the analytic and interpretative analysis of the Horner site. This 11-chapter text specifically explores the early Paleoindian studies at the site.

The introductory chapters reflect the history of the Princeton and Smithsonian investigations at the Horner site, including the excavation techniques, geologic studies, stone tool assemblage, and faunal remains. The subsequent chapters discuss the paleoecological studies conducted by the University of Wyoming at the site, specifically the taphonomy of the Horner II bone bed. These topics are followed by descriptions of the projectile points and specialized bifaces from the Horner site, as well as the stone flaking material sources for the site. Other chapters focus on the geological features and the local fauna of the Horner site. The concluding chapters examine the soil formation and paleoenvironmental interpretation at the site.

This book will be of great value to archaeologists, geologists, and paleontologists.