The Hormones
1st Edition
Physiology, Chemistry, and Applications
Description
The Hormones: Physiology, Chemistry, and Applications, Volume V provides information pertinent to the nature and function of hormones. This book provides a variety of topics, including pituitary hormones, thyroid, thyroid hormones, mammalian hormones, tumors and hormones, and some problems in endocrine medicine.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the knowledge of the structure and other chemical aspects of the hormones. This text then examines the effects of growth hormone on nitrogen retention and body composition and discusses the metabolic basis for the nitrogen-retaining action of growth hormone. Other chapters consider the biochemical pathways of metabolism and their control in thyroid tissue. This book discusses as well tumor induction in endocrine organs following hormonal imbalance. The final chapter deals with the many and varied causes of the spontaneous endocrine disorders.
This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists, biochemists, endocrinologists, morphologists, physiologists, students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume IV
I. Chemistry of Pituitary Hormones.
I. General Introduction
II. Oxytocin and Vasopressin
III. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormones
IV. Corticotropin
V. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone
VI. Luteinizing Hormone
VII. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
VIII. Prolactin
IX. Growth Hormone
X. Other Hormones
References
II. Metabolic Actions of Pituitary Hormones.
I. Effects of Anterior Pituitary Hormones on Protein Metabolism
II. Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism after Hypophysectomy
III. Pituitary Hormones and Carbohydrate Metabolism
IV. Influence of Pituitary Peptides on Lipid Metabolism
References
III. The Thyroid.
I. Introduction
II. Development and Structure of the Thyroid Gland
III. Iodide Transport
IV. Cellular Biochemistry of the Thyroid Gland
V. Hormonal Biochemistry of the Thyroid Gland
VI. Agents That Affect the Thyroid Gland
VII. Iodine Compounds in Body Fluids
VIII. Metabolism of Iodoamino Acids
IX. Quantitative Aspects of Thyroid Accumulation and Release of Iodine and the Peripheral Utilization of Thyroid Hormones
X. Actions of the Thyroid Hormones—Fundamental Aspects
XI. Effects of the Thyroid Hormones on Organ Systems
XII. Miscellaneous Effects of the Thyroid Hormones
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
IV. In Vivo Studies of Steroid Dynamics in Man.
I. Introduction
II. Methods and Concepts
III. The Effects of Binding of Steroids by Plasma Proteins
IV. Specific Activities of Urinary Metabolites
V. Appendix
References
V. Tumors and Hormones.
I. Introduction
II. Tumorigenesis
III. Tumor Growth
References
VI. On the Action of Mammalian Hormones.
Preface
I. Introduction
II. Insulin Action
III. Epinephrine Action
IV. Action of ACTH
V. Action of Estradiol
VI. Conclusion and Summary
References
VII. Selected Problems in Endocrine Medicine.
I. Introduction
II. Diabetes Mellitus
III. Hypoglycemia
IV. The Adrenal Cortex
V. The Use of Glucocorticoids in General Medicine
VI. The Adrenal Medulla
VII. The Thyroid
VIII. The Parathyroid
IX. Growth Hormone
X. The Pineal Gland
XI. Genetic Aspects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270906
About the Editor
Gregory Pincus
Kenneth V. Thimann
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass