The Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228518, 9781483270906

The Hormones

1st Edition

Physiology, Chemistry, and Applications

Editors: Gregory Pincus Kenneth V. Thimann E. B. Astwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483270906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 976
Description

The Hormones: Physiology, Chemistry, and Applications, Volume V provides information pertinent to the nature and function of hormones. This book provides a variety of topics, including pituitary hormones, thyroid, thyroid hormones, mammalian hormones, tumors and hormones, and some problems in endocrine medicine.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the knowledge of the structure and other chemical aspects of the hormones. This text then examines the effects of growth hormone on nitrogen retention and body composition and discusses the metabolic basis for the nitrogen-retaining action of growth hormone. Other chapters consider the biochemical pathways of metabolism and their control in thyroid tissue. This book discusses as well tumor induction in endocrine organs following hormonal imbalance. The final chapter deals with the many and varied causes of the spontaneous endocrine disorders.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists, biochemists, endocrinologists, morphologists, physiologists, students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume V

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

Contents of Volume III

Contents of Volume IV

I. Chemistry of Pituitary Hormones.

I. General Introduction

II. Oxytocin and Vasopressin

III. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormones

IV. Corticotropin

V. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone

VI. Luteinizing Hormone

VII. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone

VIII. Prolactin

IX. Growth Hormone

X. Other Hormones

References

II. Metabolic Actions of Pituitary Hormones.

I. Effects of Anterior Pituitary Hormones on Protein Metabolism

II. Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism after Hypophysectomy

III. Pituitary Hormones and Carbohydrate Metabolism

IV. Influence of Pituitary Peptides on Lipid Metabolism

References

III. The Thyroid.

I. Introduction

II. Development and Structure of the Thyroid Gland

III. Iodide Transport

IV. Cellular Biochemistry of the Thyroid Gland

V. Hormonal Biochemistry of the Thyroid Gland

VI. Agents That Affect the Thyroid Gland

VII. Iodine Compounds in Body Fluids

VIII. Metabolism of Iodoamino Acids

IX. Quantitative Aspects of Thyroid Accumulation and Release of Iodine and the Peripheral Utilization of Thyroid Hormones

X. Actions of the Thyroid Hormones—Fundamental Aspects

XI. Effects of the Thyroid Hormones on Organ Systems

XII. Miscellaneous Effects of the Thyroid Hormones

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

IV. In Vivo Studies of Steroid Dynamics in Man.

I. Introduction

II. Methods and Concepts

III. The Effects of Binding of Steroids by Plasma Proteins

IV. Specific Activities of Urinary Metabolites

V. Appendix

References

V. Tumors and Hormones.

I. Introduction

II. Tumorigenesis

III. Tumor Growth

References

VI. On the Action of Mammalian Hormones.

Preface

I. Introduction

II. Insulin Action

III. Epinephrine Action

IV. Action of ACTH

V. Action of Estradiol

VI. Conclusion and Summary

References

VII. Selected Problems in Endocrine Medicine.

I. Introduction

II. Diabetes Mellitus

III. Hypoglycemia

IV. The Adrenal Cortex

V. The Use of Glucocorticoids in General Medicine

VI. The Adrenal Medulla

VII. The Thyroid

VIII. The Parathyroid

IX. Growth Hormone

X. The Pineal Gland

XI. Genetic Aspects

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
976
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270906

About the Editor

Gregory Pincus

Kenneth V. Thimann

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass

E. B. Astwood

