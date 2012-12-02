The Hormones V1
1st Edition
Physiology, Chemistry and Applications
The Hormones: Physiology, Chemistry and Applications, Volume I covers roles of hormones in a wide diversity of vital processes. This volume consists of 16 chapters that discuss the chemistry of hormones, their role in organisms other than mammals, and some aspects of the animal physiology.
After a brief history of hormone research studies, this book goes on exploring the chemistry, physiology, assay, and mechanism of action of plant, insect, and crustacean hormones. The subsequent chapters examine the biochemistry, physiology, and assay methods of hormones of the gastrointestinal tract, parathyroid gland, pancreas, and ovary. These topics are followed by discussions on the chemistry and metabolism of other hormones, such as progesterone, androgens, and adrenal cortical and anterior pituitary hormones. The final chapters consider the role of ovarian, pituitary, and thyroid hormones in mammary growth, as well as the mechanism of hormonal control of lactation. Endocrinologists, applied biologists, physiologists, biochemists, and researchers in various fields of medicine will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors to Volume I
Historical Introduction
Plant Growth Hormones
I. Historical Development and Definitions
II. Assay Methods
III. Chemistry of Auxins
IV. Transport of Auxin
V. Role of Auxin in Tropisms
VI. Root Formation
VII. Phenomena of Inhibition and Toxicity
VIII. Other Actions of Auxin
IX. Mechanism of Action
References
Other Plant Hormones
I. Wound Hormones
References
II. Flower-Forming Hormones
References
III. Leaf Growth Substances
References
IV. Vitamins, Steroids, and Carotenoids as Plant Hormones
References
V. Additional Postulated Hormones
References
VI. Hormone-like Substances in Fungi
References
Hormones in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Endocrine Control of Postembryonic Development
III. Role of Hormones in Reproduction
IV. Hormones and Color Change
V. "Gene Hormones"
VI. Sources of Insect Hormones
VII. Mode of Action and Physicochemical Properties of Insect Hormones
References
Hormones in Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. Hormones and Sex Characteristics
III. Hormones and Color Changes
IV. Hormones and Retinal Pigment Movements
V. Hormones and Molting and Growth
VI. Hormones and Other Activities
References
Hormones of the Gastrointestinal Tract
I. Introduction
II. The Upper Intestine
III. The Gastric Mucosa
IV. The Salivary Glands
V. Urogastrone
References
The Physiology and Chemistry of the Parathyroid Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Embryology and Histology
III. Anatomy
IV. The Effects of Extirpation of the Parathyroid Glands
V. Physiological Activity of the Parathyroid Hormone
VI. Extraction, Purification, and Some Chemical Characteristics of the Parathyroid Hormone
VII. Stability, Solubility, and Other Characteristics of the Parathyroid Hormone
VIII. Yield and Activity
IX. Assay Methods
X. The Parathyroids in Relation to Other Endocrine Glands
XI. The Bearing of Dietary Mineral Intake, Pregnancy, Lactation and Renal Inadequacy on the Regulation of the Size and Functional Activity of the Parathyroids
XII. Alterations of Parathyroid Function in Man
XIII. Relation of the Parathyroids to Skeletal Growth, Bone Repair, and Dental Defects
XIV. Mineral Appetite
References
The Internal Secretion of the Pancreas
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Islets of Langerhans
IV. The Preparation of Insulin
V. Chemistry of Insulin
VI. Standardization of Insulin
VII. Administration of Insulin
VIII. Physiological Action of Insulin
IX. Endocrine Function of the Pancreas
References
Assay of Ovarian Hormones
Introduction
International Standards
I. Chemical Methods of Assay
II. Physical Methods of Assay
III. Biological Assay Methods
References
The Chemistry and Metabolism of the Estrogens
I. Chemistry of Estrogens
II. Metabolism of Estrogens
References
Chemistry and Metabolism of Progesterone
I. Chemistry of Progesterone
II. Metabolism of Progesterone
References
Biochemistry of Androgens
I. Sources of Androgens
II. Isolation of Androgens and Related Compounds
III. Form in Which Androgens Occur in Urine
IV. Assay of Androgens and Related Substances
V. Concentrations of Androgens and 17-Ketosteroids in Urine and Blood
VI. Metabolism of Androgens
VII. Mechanism of Action of Androgens
VIII. Inhibitory Effects of Certain Compounds on Action of Androgens
IX. Ability of Androgens to Inhibit Action of Other Steroid Hormones
X. Possible Androgenic Activity of Other Hormones and Pregneninolone
References
Chemistry and Metabolism of the Adrenal Cortical Hormones
I. Historical Introduction and Synopsis
II. Hormone Concentrates
III. The Steroids Isolated in Crystalline State from Adrenal Tissue
IV. Artificial Preparation of the Active Adrenal Steroids
V. The Amorphous Fraction
VI. Relationship between Chemical Structure and Physiological Action
VII. Metabolism of the Adrenocortical Hormones
References
Chemistry of Anterior Pituitary Hormones
I. Goriadotrophic Hormones
II. Lactogenic Hormone (Prolactin)
III. Thyrotrophic Hormone
IV. Adrenocorticotrophic Hormone (ACTH)
V. Growth Hormone
VI. Summary
References
Hormonal Control of Mammary Growth
I. Morphology of the Mammary Gland
II. Early Investigations
III. The Ovarian Hormones and Mammary Growth
IV. The Anterior Pituitary Gland and Mammary Growth
V. The Androgens and Mammary Growth
VI. The Thyroid and Mammary Growth
VII. The Placenta and Mammary Growth
VIII. Comparative Aspects of Mammary Growth Control
IX. The Control of Nipple Growth
References
Hormonal Control of Lactation
I. The Anterior Pituitary and Lactation
II. The Adrenal Cortex and Lactation
III. The Thyroid and Lactation
IV. The Ovarian Hormones and Lactation
V. The Pancreatic Islets and Lactation
VI. The Posterior Pituitary and Lactation
VII. The Hormonal Control of Milk Composition
VIII. Assay and Physiological Properties of Prolactin
References
Author Index
Subject Index
