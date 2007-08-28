The History of Information Security
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Handbook
Description
Information Security is usually achieved through a mix of technical, organizational and legal measures. These may include the application of cryptography, the hierarchical modeling of organizations in order to assure confidentiality, or the distribution of accountability and responsibility by law, among interested parties.
The history of Information Security reaches back to ancient times and starts with the emergence of bureaucracy in administration and warfare. Some aspects, such as the interception of encrypted messages during World War II, have attracted huge attention, whereas other aspects have remained largely uncovered.
There has never been any effort to write a comprehensive history. This is most unfortunate, because Information Security should be perceived as a set of communicating vessels, where technical innovations can make existing legal or organisational frame-works obsolete and a breakdown of political authority may cause an exclusive reliance on technical means.
This book is intended as a first field-survey. It consists of twenty-eight contributions, written by experts in such diverse fields as computer science, law, or history and political science, dealing with episodes, organisations and technical developments that may considered to be exemplary or have played a key role in the development of this field.
These include: the emergence of cryptology as a discipline during the Renaissance, the Black Chambers in 18th century Europe, the breaking of German military codes during World War II, the histories of the NSA and its Soviet counterparts and contemporary cryptology. Other subjects are: computer security standards, viruses and worms on the Internet, computer transparency and free software, computer crime, export regulations for encryption software and the privacy debate.
Key Features
- Interdisciplinary coverage of the history Information Security
- Written by top experts in law, history, computer and information science
- First comprehensive work in Information Security
Readership
This book is suitable for lecturers and practitioners in Computer Security, Privacy Law, Computer & Law, Business Administration and Political Science, University Libraries. It is also suitable for lecturers in the History of Technology, the History of Computing, the History of Intelligence and the Intelligence community.
Table of Contents
Advisory Board Preface Table of Contents
- Introduction (K. de Leeuw)Part I. Intellectual Ownership
- Limitations on the Publishing of Scientific Research (J. Meadows)
- Industrialists, Inventors, and the German Patent System, 1877-1957 (K. Gispen)
- Reflecting Media. A Cultural History of Copyright and the Media (R. Verhoogt and C. Schriks)
- The History of Copyright Protection of Computer Software: The Emancipation of a Work of Technology Toward a Work of Authorship (M. Cock Buning)
- The History of Software Patents (R. PlotkinPart II. Indentity-Management
- Semiotics of Identity Management (P. Wisse)
- History of Document Security (K.J. Schell)
- From Frankpledge to Chip and Pin: Identification an Identity in England, 1475-2005 (E. Higgs)
- The Scientific Development of Biometrics Over the Last 40 Years (J.L. Wayman)Part III. Communication Security
- The Rise of Cryptology in the European Renaissance (G.F. Strausser)
- Cryptology in the Dutch Republic: A Case-Study (K. de Leeuw)
- Intelligence and the Emergence of the Information Society in Eighteenth-Century Britain (J. Black)
- Rotor Machines and Bombes (F.L. Bauer)
- Tunny and Colussus: Breaking the Lorenz Schlüsselzusatz Traffic (B. Jack Copeland)
- Boris Hagelin and Crypto AG: Pioneers of Encryption (S. Frik)
- Eavesdroppers of the Kremlin. KGB Sigint during the Cold War (M. Aid)
- National Security Agency: The Historiography of Concealment (J. Fitsanakis)
- An Introduction to Modern Cryptography (B. Preneel)Part IV. Computer Security
- A History of Computer Security Standards (J.R. Yost)
- Security Models (D. Gollmann)
- Computer Security through Correctness and Transparency (H. Meijer, J-H. Hoepman, B. Jacobs and E. Poll)
- IT Security and IT Auditing between 1960 and 2000 (M. van Biene-Hershey)
- A History of Internet Security (L. DeNardis)
- Cybercrime (S.W. Brenner)Part V. Privacy- and Export Regulations
- The Export of Cryptography in the 20th Century and the 21st (W. Diffie and S. Landau)
- History of Privacy (J. Holvast)
- Munitions, Wiretaps and MP3s: The Changing Interface between Privacy and Encryption Policy in the Information Society (A. Charlesworth)Part VI. Information Warfare
- The Information Revolution and the Transformation of Warfare (D. Kuehl) Biographies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 28th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550589
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516084
About the Editor
Karl de Leeuw
Karl de Leeuw has been engaged as a lecturer in Information Security at the University of Amsterdam and as an editor of sources about the history and philosophy of mathematics at the University of Utrecht. He has written his Ph. D about the history of cryptology in the Netherlands and has published extensively about this subject in scholarly journals in the U.S. and the U.K. His current research interests include the philosophy and history of science & technology, the history of computer science, and intelligence history; Jan Bergstra is a full professor in Computer Science at the University of Amsterdam. He is a logician by training and has a wide scope of interests.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Jan Bergstra
Jan Bergstra is a professor of computer science at the University of Amsterdam, a part time professor of applied logic at Utrecht University (both NL) and he is a honorary visiting professor with the University of Swansea (UK). His main resarch interest has been computability theory, process algebra and abstract data types, but he worked in many other aspects of computer science as well, including in particular decidability problems that arise in the theory of computer virusses. He is a member of the Academia Europaea. He is currently managing editor of 'Science of Computer Programming' and the 'Journal of Logic and Algebraic Programming'.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, Informatics Institute, The Netherlands