Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume I: The Histories of the International Polar Years and the Inception and Development of the International Geophysical Year covers the significant contributions of remarkable scientific enterprises known as the First and Second International Polar Years. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 39 chapters. The first part deals with the First International Polar Year, its origin, planning, and program. Considerable chapters survey the accomplishments of numerous space expeditions from various countries, including Austria, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and United States. The second part is the French translation of the information presented in the first part. The third part highlights the achievements of the Second International Polar Year in the field of geophysics. This part specifically discusses the study of the aurora, based on visual observations and spectrographic evaluation. This book will prove useful to geophysicists and researchers in the allied fields.

General Foreword to the Annals of the International Geophysical Year

Introduction to the History of the First International Polar Year

I The First International Polar Year

I Origin, Planning and Programme

1. Necessary Observations

2. The Optional Observations

3. The Reductions and Calculations at the Place of Observation

4. Publication of the Observations

II The Austrian Expedition to Jan Mayen

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

4. Magnetic Observations

III The British-Canadian Expedition to Fort Rae (Great Slave Lake)

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

4. Magnetic Observations

IV The Danish Expedition to Godthaad (West Coast of Greenland)

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

4. Magnetic Observations

V The Dutch Expedition to Port Dickson

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

VI The Finnish Expedition to Sodakylä (North Finland)

1. Aurorae

2. Meteorological Observations

3. Magnetic Observations

4. Atmospheric Electricity

VII The French Expedition to Cape Horn (Tierra del Fuego)

1. Determination of Position

2. Tides

3. Solar Radiation

4. Meteorological Observations

5. Magnetic Observations

6. Atmospheric Electricity

VIII The German Expedition to Kingua Fiord (Cummerland Sound) and South Georgia Island (South Atlantic Ocean)

A. The Kingua Fiord Expedition

B. The South Georgia Expedition

IX The Norwegian Expedition to Bossekop (North Coast of Norway)

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

4. Magnetic Observations

X The Russian Expeditions to Ssagastyr (Mouth of R. Lena, Siberia) and Karmakule (Moller Bay, Novaya Zemlya)

A. Expedition to Ssagastyr

B. Expedition to Karmakule

XI The Swedish Expedition to Cape Thordsen (Spitsbergen)

1. Determination of Position

2. Aurorae

3. Meteorological Observations

4. Magnetic Observations

5. Atmospheric Electricity

XII The United State Expeditions to Lady Franklin Bay (Grinnell Land) and Point Barrow (North Coast of Alaska)

A. Expedition to Lady Franklin Bay

B. Expedition to Point Barrow

Introduction à l’Historique de la Première Année Polaire Internationale

I La Première Année Polaire Internationale

I Origines, Organisation et Programme

1. Observations Obligatoires

2. Observations Facultatives

3. Réductions et Calculs (Effectués au lieu d'Observation)

4. Publication des Observations

II L'Expédition Autrichienne à l’Île Jan Mayen

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

4. Observations Magnétiques

III L'Expédition Anglo-Canadienne à Fort Rae (Grand Lac des Esclaves)

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

4. Observations Magnétiques

IV L'Expédition Danoise à Godthaab (Côte Ouest du Groenland)

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

4. Observations Magnétiques

V L'Expédition Néerlandaise à Port Dickson

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

VI L'Expédition Finlandaise à Sodankylä (Finlande du Nord)

1. Aurores

2. Observations Météorologiques

3. Observations Magnétiques

4. Electricité Atmosphérique

VII L'Expédition Française au Cap Horn (Terre de Feu)

1. Détermination de Position

2. Marées

3. Radiation Solaire

4. Observations Météorologiques

5. Observations Magnétiques

6. Electricité Atmosphérique

VIII Les Expéditions Allemandes au Fjord de Kingua (Détroit de Cumberlamd) et à l’Île de la Géorgie du Sud (Océan Atlantique Sud)

A. L'Expédition au Fjord de Kingua

B. L'Expédition à l'Île de la Géorgie du Sud

IX L'Expédition Norvégienne à Bossekop (Côte Nord de la Norvège)

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

4. Observations Magnétiques

X Les Expédition Russes à Ssagastyr (Embouchure de la Leéna, Sibérie) et à Karmakulé (Baie de Moller, Nouvelle-Zemble)

A. Expédition à Ssagastyr

B. Expédition à Karmakulé

XI L'Expédition Suédoise au Cao Thordsen (Spitzberg)

1. Détermination de Position

2. Aurores

3. Observations Météorologiques

4. Observations Magnétiques

5. Electricité Atmosphérique

XII Les Expéditions Américaines à la Baie de Lady Franklin (Terre de Grinnell) et à la Pointe Barrow (Côte Nord de l’Alaska)

A. Expédition à la Baie de Lady Franklin

B. Expédition à la Pointe Barrow

II The Second International Polar Year La Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale

Introduction to the Accounts on the Second International Polar Year

Introduction au Compte-Rendu de la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale

I The Second International Polar Year

I La Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale

II Meteorological Results of the Second International Polar Year, 1932-33

II Les Résultats Météorologiques de la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale 1932-33

III Geomagnetic Observations during the Second International Polar Year 1932-33

III Observations Geémagnétiques au cours de la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale 1932-33

IV The Study of the Aurora during the Second International Year

1. Visual Observations

2. Aurorae and Earth Currents

3. Measurements of Height and Position by Parallactic Photography

4. Spectrographic Work

5. Aurora and the Ionosphere

6. References

IV L'Étude de l’Aurore au Cours de la Deuxième Année Polaire

1. Observations Visuelles

2. Aurores et Courants Telluriques

3. Mesures de la Hauteur et de la Position au Moyen de la Photographie Parallactique

4. Travaux Spectrographiques

5. L'Aurore et l'Ionosphère

6. Bibliographie

V Ionospheric Observations during the Second International Polar Year

1. Introduction

2. Ionospheric Studies between the First and Second Polar Years

3. Organization and Programme of Ionospheric Observations during the Second Polar Year

4. Ionospheric Observing Stations

5. Results of Ionospheric Investigations during the Second International Polar Year

6. Conclusion

7. References

V Observations Ionosphériques au Cours de la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale Deuxième Année Polaire

1. Introduction

2. Études Ionosphériques entre les Première et Deuxième Années Polaires Internationales

3. Organisation et Programme des Observations Ionosphériques Pendant la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale

4. Stations d'Observations Ionosphériques

5. Résultats des Recherches Ionosphériques Effectuées au Cours de la Deuxième Année Polaire Internationale

6. Conclusion

7. Bibliographie

VI Ionospheric Electric-Current Systems Derived Using International Polar Year Data

1. Introduction

2. The Electric-Current System of Birkeland

3. Chapman's Qualitative Electric-Current System of Storms

4. The Electric-Current Systems of Magnetic Storms

5. Indices for Geomagnetic Activity

6. The Electric-Current System for the Solar Daily Magnetic Variation

7. Other Polar Electric-Current Systems

8. References

VI Systèmes de Courants Èlectriques dans l’Ionosphère déduits des Données d’Observation des Années Polaires Internationales

1. Introduction

2. Le Système de Courants Électriques de Birkeland

3. Le Système Qualitatif de Courants Électriques des Orages Conçu

4. Les Systèmes de Courants Électriques des Orages Magnétiques

5. Indices d'Activité Magnétique

6. Le Système de Courants Électriques pour la Variation Magnétique Diurne d'Origine Solaire

7. Autres Systèmes de Courants Électriques Polaires

8. Bibliographie

III The Inception and Development of the International Geophysical Year

III L’Origine et le Développement de l”Année Géophysique Internationale



