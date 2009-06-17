The High-Risk Neonate: Part II, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 21-2
1st Edition
In the last issue of a two-part series devoted entirely to neonatal critical care nursing (also Guest Edited by Terese Verklan), topics include Retinopathy of Prematurity, the Near-Term Infant, endocrine issues including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ambiguous genitalia, nutrition in the 1000g neonate, safety issues and issues of informed consent in the NICU, substance abuse, pain, ethics, and grieving and removal of life support from the parent's perspective.
- 240
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 17th June 2009
- Saunders
- 9781437704655
M. Terese Verklan Author
Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas