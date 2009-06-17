The High-Risk Neonate: Part II, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704655

The High-Risk Neonate: Part II, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: M. Terese Verklan
Paperback ISBN: 9781437704655
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

In the last issue of a two-part series devoted entirely to neonatal critical care nursing (also Guest Edited by Terese Verklan), topics include Retinopathy of Prematurity, the Near-Term Infant, endocrine issues including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ambiguous genitalia, nutrition in the 1000g neonate, safety issues and issues of informed consent in the NICU, substance abuse, pain, ethics, and grieving and removal of life support from the parent's perspective.

No. of pages:
240
English
© Saunders 2009
Saunders
9781437704655

M. Terese Verklan Author

Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas

