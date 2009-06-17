The High-Risk Neonate: Part II, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 21-2

In the last issue of a two-part series devoted entirely to neonatal critical care nursing (also Guest Edited by Terese Verklan), topics include Retinopathy of Prematurity, the Near-Term Infant, endocrine issues including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ambiguous genitalia, nutrition in the 1000g neonate, safety issues and issues of informed consent in the NICU, substance abuse, pain, ethics, and grieving and removal of life support from the parent's perspective.