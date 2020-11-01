COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The HEROES Project - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128243688

The HEROES Project

1st Edition

An Intentional Resilience Manual for Law Enforcement Officers

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Renee Thornton Sara Creighton
Paperback ISBN: 9780128243688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 150
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.95
86.95
99.95
84.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The HEROES Project workbook is created as an adjunct to the online HEROES Project course and will be written for any first responders looking for individual wellness resources. This book will provide them with a multidisciplinary perspective of wellness and resilience, integrating physiology with psychology. Each chapter focuses on a different dimension of wellness and includes journaling prompts and other homework assignments at the chapter conclusion. While the focus of the book is wellness, the purpose of the book is to also provide practical tools for trainees to use to apply to a trauma/crisis recovery plan so that they can regain some control over their futures and learn ways to drive physiological and psychological progress toward living their best lives. In addition, it aims to guide trainees to promote resilience to prevent the impact of egregious exposure to critical incidents on first responders’ health, wellness, and performance.

Key Features

  • Provides reader with practical tools to use for a trauma/crisis recovery plan
  • Each chapter focuses on a different dimension of wellness
  • Includes stories from first responders who have completed the HEROES course

Readership

Psychology practitioners, First responders, Participants in HEROES Project course

Table of Contents

  1. Renee's Story
    2. Psychological Capital
    3. Mental and Cognitive Capital
    4. Physical Capital
    5. Emotional Capital
    6. Spiritual Capital
    7. Social Capital
    8. Financial Capital
    9. Ryan’s Story
    10. HEROES: The Continuous Journey

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128243688

About the Authors

Renee Thornton

Renee Thornton PhD is the President at The Command Post in Bloomington, Indiana, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, The Command Post, Bloomington, Indiana, USA

Sara Creighton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.