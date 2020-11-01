The HEROES Project
1st Edition
An Intentional Resilience Manual for Law Enforcement Officers
Description
The HEROES Project workbook is created as an adjunct to the online HEROES Project course and will be written for any first responders looking for individual wellness resources. This book will provide them with a multidisciplinary perspective of wellness and resilience, integrating physiology with psychology. Each chapter focuses on a different dimension of wellness and includes journaling prompts and other homework assignments at the chapter conclusion. While the focus of the book is wellness, the purpose of the book is to also provide practical tools for trainees to use to apply to a trauma/crisis recovery plan so that they can regain some control over their futures and learn ways to drive physiological and psychological progress toward living their best lives. In addition, it aims to guide trainees to promote resilience to prevent the impact of egregious exposure to critical incidents on first responders’ health, wellness, and performance.
Key Features
- Provides reader with practical tools to use for a trauma/crisis recovery plan
- Each chapter focuses on a different dimension of wellness
- Includes stories from first responders who have completed the HEROES course
Readership
Psychology practitioners, First responders, Participants in HEROES Project course
Table of Contents
- Renee's Story
2. Psychological Capital
3. Mental and Cognitive Capital
4. Physical Capital
5. Emotional Capital
6. Spiritual Capital
7. Social Capital
8. Financial Capital
9. Ryan’s Story
10. HEROES: The Continuous Journey
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128243688
About the Authors
Renee Thornton
Renee Thornton PhD is the President at The Command Post in Bloomington, Indiana, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, The Command Post, Bloomington, Indiana, USA
Sara Creighton
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
