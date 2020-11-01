The HEROES Project workbook is created as an adjunct to the online HEROES Project course and will be written for any first responders looking for individual wellness resources. This book will provide them with a multidisciplinary perspective of wellness and resilience, integrating physiology with psychology. Each chapter focuses on a different dimension of wellness and includes journaling prompts and other homework assignments at the chapter conclusion. While the focus of the book is wellness, the purpose of the book is to also provide practical tools for trainees to use to apply to a trauma/crisis recovery plan so that they can regain some control over their futures and learn ways to drive physiological and psychological progress toward living their best lives. In addition, it aims to guide trainees to promote resilience to prevent the impact of egregious exposure to critical incidents on first responders’ health, wellness, and performance.