The Herlihy, Human Body in Health and Illness - value pack
1st Edition
Includes The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5e (Text) + Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) + Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card)
An ideal pack for students who have a limited background in the sciences, Herlihy's The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5th edition, value pack makes it fun to learn anatomy and physiology, and includes the following resources:
- The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5th Edition
- Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card), 5th Edition
- Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card), 5th Edition
The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5th Edition: Organised by body system, this text shows how each organ is structurally designed to perform specific physiological tasks while demonstrating what happens to the body when a system does not function properly. Its step-by-step explanations, clever features and clinical examples simplify A&P concepts and help students relate their knowledge to the real world.
Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card), 5th Edition: Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5th edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help students to learn faster and remember longer.
Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card), 5th Edition: Also corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Human Body in Health and Illness, 5th edition, Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing is comprised of a bank of high-quality practice questions that allows students to advance at their own pace - based on their performance - through multiple mastery levels for each chapter.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780729559928
Barbara Herlihy
Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX