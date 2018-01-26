The Herlihy, Human Body in Health and Illness, 6e Value Pack

An ideal pack for students who have a limited background in the sciences, Herlihy's The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th edition Value Pack makes it fun to learn anatomy and physiology, and includes the following resources:

The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition: uses hundreds of illustrations, colourful cartoons, and an easy-to-read approach to simplify Anatomy & Physiology concepts. Organised by body system, this resource shows how each organ is designed to work by including clear, step-by-step explanations, clinical examples, and online animations.

Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card), 6th Edition: Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help students learn faster and remember longer.