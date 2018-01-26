The Herlihy, Human Body in Health and Illness, 6e Value Pack
6th Edition
Includes The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6e (Text) + Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) + Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card)
Description
An ideal pack for students who have a limited background in the sciences, Herlihy's The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th edition Value Pack makes it fun to learn anatomy and physiology, and includes the following resources:
- The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition
- Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card), 6th Edition
- Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card), 6th Edition
The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition: uses hundreds of illustrations, colourful cartoons, and an easy-to-read approach to simplify Anatomy & Physiology concepts. Organised by body system, this resource shows how each organ is designed to work by including clear, step-by-step explanations, clinical examples, and online animations.
Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card), 6th Edition: Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help students learn faster and remember longer.
Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card), 6th Edition: Also corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th edition, Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing is a fun and engaging way to focus your study time and effectively prepare for class and exams. It is comprised of a bank of high-quality practice questions that allows you to advance at your own pace - based on performance - through multiple mastery levels for each chapter.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780729560252
About the Author
Barbara Herlihy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX