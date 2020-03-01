The Heparins
1st Edition
Properties and Clinical Applications
Description
More than 30 tons of the anticoagulant, heparin, are produced annually, making it one of the most widely used drugs worldwide. It is a major pharmaceutical whose properties and clinical applications continue to be investigated and examined. The Heparins-Unfractionated, Low Molecular Weight, and Non-Anticoagulant describes the fascinating history of the discovery of this biological agent, how it was isolated and characterized, and its use for the treatment of thrombotic disorders. The structures of the various heparins are illustrated, and their function as anticoagulants delineated. Dr. Green is an internationally known hematologist with 45 years of clinical and research experience and an expert on bleeding and clotting disorders. This resource arms researchers and clinicians with a concise and practical source of information about the heparins, assisting biomedical research and medical practice and ultimately improving patient outcomes.
Key Features
- Provides a clinical perspective on the properties of the heparins, their indications and adverse effects, and the new products in development
- Describes new pharmaceuticals derived from heparin that are devoid of anticoagulant activity but retain anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative properties
- Discusses development of non-anticoagulant heparins for the treatment of diseases ranging from asthma to cancer
- Describes the history of the discovery of this biological agent, how it was isolated and characterized, and its use for the treatment of thrombotic disorders
Readership
Hematologists, pathologists, biomedical scientists, physicians (emergency medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, and surgery), pharmacists, students of medicine and pharmacy
Table of Contents
Part I. Historical Development and Properties
1. Anticoagulant Heparins
2. Non-anticoagulant Heparins
Part II. Clinical Applications
3. Prevention of Thrombosis
4. Therapy for Thrombosis
Part III. Adverse Effects
5. Bleeding, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187814
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128190692
About the Author
David Green
Dr. Green is a hematologist with 45 years of clinical & research experience and an expert on hemostasis and thrombosis. He teaches medical students, interns, residents, fellows, and practicing physicians and has organized symposia, given national and international presentations, and published extensively on bleeding and clotting disorders. His lectures to medical students on anticoagulant therapy have garnered teaching awards, and he has been a co-investigator on landmark clinical trials of heparin and low molecular weight heparin. He is the author or co-author of two dozen publications devoted to heparins, including 19 peer-reviewed research papers in major medical journals. He is also the author of two recent books, Linked by Blood: Hemophilia and AIDS, and Factor VIII and Von Willebrand Factor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Emeritus, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA