The Heart in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513984, 9780080507965

The Heart in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 14

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ronald Asherson
Series Volume Editors: Andrea Doria Paolo Pauletto
Editors: Andrea Dorea
eBook ISBN: 9780080507965
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513984
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th January 2004
Page Count: 276
Table of Contents

Part I. Immune and autoimmune mechanisms involved in cardiac damage.
Cellular immunity: A role for cytokines (D-L.Fearweather, M. Afanasyeva, N.R. Rose). Humoral immunity: Organ-specific autoimmunity involvement in cardiovascular disease (A.L.P. Caforio, F. Tona, W.J. McKenna). Humoral immunity: Non-organ specific autoimmunity (P. Riboldi, M. Gerosa et al.). Pathogenesis of Anti-SSA/Ro-SSB/La associated congenital heart block (R.M. Clancy, J.P. Buyon).

Part II. Immune mechanisms involved in atherosclerosis.
Innate immunity, inflammation, and atherogenesis (M. Rattazzi, Y. Shoenfeld, P. Pauletto). Atherosclerosis and autoimmunity (Y. Sherer, Y. Shoenfeld). Statins and autoimmunity (V.S. Gurevich).

Part III. Cardiac involvement in autoimmune connective tissue diseases.
Cardiac imaging techniques in systemic autoimmune diseases (M. Turiel, P. Sarzi-Puttini, R. Cervera). Cardiac involvement in rheumatoid arthritis (N.T. Goodson). Cardiac involvement in systemic lupus erythematosus (A. Doria, M. Petri). Neonatal lupus syndrome: clinical features (A. Brucato, J. Buyon). The heart in scleroderma (G. Coghlan, C. Denton). Autoimmune myositis and overlap syndrome (I. Lundberg). Cardiac involvement in the antiphospholipid syndrome (D. Erkan, M. Roman et al.). Vasculitis (C. Pagnoux, L. Boiardi et al.).

Description

This first volume represents the state-of-the-art in the field of cardiovascular disease and autoimmune rheumatic diseases. Systemic autoimmune diseases comprise a family of conditions that share common pathogenetic mechanisms as well as a multi-organ involvement including the heart. This volume has been subdivided into three parts. In the first part, the immune mechanisms involved in cardiac damage have been considered. The role of proinflammatory and regulatory cytokines in driving an autoimmune response to cardiac self-tissues has been analysed. Moreover, the prevalence, the clinical meaning and the hypothetical pathogenicity of a broad spectrum of organ and non-organ specific autoantibodies have been discussed in detail. In the second part of the volume, the role of humoral and innate immunity in promoting the development of atherosclerotic plaque has been extensively reviewed, along with the newly discovered anti-inflammatory properties of statins. These two parts of the volume deal with exciting aspects of this topic, suggesting a very close connection between heart diseases and immunology. Finally, in the third part, the cardiac manifestations observed in the major systemic autoimmune conditions have been comprehensively examined.

This book yields an impressive body of well ordered information, highlighting key references and summarising the experience of a selected panel of distinguished physician-scientists actively involved in the field of cardiovascular disease and systemic autoimmunity.

"All together the chapters provide a comprehensive view of the recent advances in this field." - E-STREAMS (April 2005)

Professor Doria received his medical degree and qualification in Rheumatology from the University of Padua. He was Council member of Italian College of Rheumatology (CRO) between 1999 and 2005 and a Council member of Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) from 2007 to 2010 and from 2013 up to now. He is also a member of American College of Rheumatology (ACR).

Professor Doria has organised over ten international conferences on autoimmunity and was involved as “expert” in the EUropean League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Standing Committee for the development of clinical and therapeutic recommendations: (1) EULAR recommendations for the management of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)—Assessment of the SLE patient (2008–2009); (2) EULAR recommendations for the management of SLE Part II—Neuropsychiatric disease (2008–2009); (3) Joint EULAR and European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (EULAR/ERA-EDTA) recommendations for the management of adult and paediatric lupus nephritis (2012). Professor Doria is a member of the Lupus Academy Steering Committee co-Chaired the 4th Annual Meeting held in Rome 27th February to 1st March 2015. He will also chair the 10th European Lupus Meeting which will be held in Venice (Italy) 5–8 October 2016. Professor Doria is on the Editorial Boards of several rheumatology and immunology journals, including Lupus, Autoimmunity, Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology, Autoimmunity Reviews, Journal of Autoimmunity, Experimental Biology and Medicine, Rheumatology Reports, Journal Autoimmunity Highlights and Reumatismo (the official journal of Italian Society of Rheumatology).

He has authored over 250 ISI publications on SLE and other connective tissue diseases. These include clinical studies describing new manifestations or subgroup of autoimmune disorders, prognostic risk factors, diagnostic tests and therapeutic interventions as well as immunochemical studies that evaluate autoantibodies, epitopes and complementary epitopes of autoantigens. In addition, he has authored and co-authored three books, over 90 book chapters and conference proceedings, and over 500 abstracts to national and international conferences.

Professor Doria has a long-standing experience in clinical management of connective tissue disease patients. The Unit in which he works is a 3rd referral rheumatology centre, within Italy, for the diagnosis and management of patients affected with systemic connective diseases. In addition, he has expertise in the management and follow-up of pregnant patients with systemic rheumatic diseases. Professor Doria has also trained over 30 students in Rheumatology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Rheumatology and Head of the Unit of Connective Tissue Disease and Rare Rheumatic Diseases, Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, University of Padua, Italy

