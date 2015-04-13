The Healthy and Sick Newborn, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 62-2

Community-based primary care physicians are routinely challenged as they stabilize, evaluate, and care for term and late-preterm neonates. Although there have been many spectacular advances in care of neonates, the challenges and successes of caring for the most preterm, very low birth-weight newborns seem to dominate presentations and the Pediatric literature.

This issue concentrates on the current evidence and the collected experience of neonatologists regarding the basics of caring for the vast majority of newborns. The newest recommendations of multiple organizations (including the AAP) are presented, including the rationale for each recommendation as well as controversial issues. The individual articles will provide the primary care provider with a comprehensive foundation for care of the neonate.

