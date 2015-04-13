The Healthy and Sick Newborn, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359818, 9780323370059

The Healthy and Sick Newborn, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 62-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780323370059
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359818
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Community-based primary care physicians are routinely challenged as they stabilize, evaluate, and care for term and late-preterm neonates. Although there have been many spectacular advances in care of neonates, the challenges and successes of caring for the most preterm, very low birth-weight newborns seem to dominate presentations and the Pediatric literature.
       This issue concentrates on the current evidence and the collected experience of neonatologists regarding the basics of caring for the vast majority of newborns.  The newest recommendations of multiple organizations (including the AAP) are presented, including the rationale for each recommendation as well as controversial issues. The individual articles will provide the primary care provider with a comprehensive foundation for care of the neonate.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370059
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359818

About the Authors

David Clark Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.