The Healthcare Professional's Guide to Clinical Cultural Competence
1st Edition
Description
With a focus on client-centred care, this book provides an introduction to developing cultural competence in the health care setting. A unique presentation covering both theory and practice, the book begins with a strong foundational model for understanding culture. It then introduces general knowledge on culture which can be provided to a variety of settings, and ends with clinical applications illustrating how to apply knowledge and awareness to a variety of populations. With contributions from twelve leading experts, material is drawn from a wide range of health care settings and has strong practical coverage throughout.
Key Features
- Unique approach: looks at populations the way health care workers encounter them, not by ethno-cultural/religious labels
- Multidisciplinary approach to writing reflects a variety of perspectives and direct front-line experience
- Discussion is broad and inclusive, integrating different perspectives, but also makes visible the different paradigms used to approach the topic
- Case studies and questions encourage critical thinking and dialogue
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Foundations for Developing Clinical Cultural Competence
- 1. Understanding Cultural Competence in Health
- 2. Culture: Discourses, Myths, and Misconceptions
- 3. Culture Care Framework I: Overview And Cultural Sensitivity
- 4. Culture Care Framework II: Cultural Knowledge, Resources, and Bridging the Gap
SECTION II: Cultural Knowledge across Populations
- 5. Cross-Cultural Communication
- 6. Working with Interpreters
- 7. Beliefs of Illness and Ways of Healing
- 8. Cultural Care of Families
SECTION III: Cultural Considerations in Specific Populations
- 9. Cultural Considerations at the Beginning of Life
- 10. Cultural Considerations at the End of Life
- 11. Cultural Considerations in Immigrant Women's Health
- 12. Cultural Considerations in Mental Health
- 13. Cultural Considerations in Pain Management
- 14. Cultural Considerations in Caring Healing and Complementary Therapies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2007
- Published:
- 17th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780779699605
About the Author
Rani Srivastava
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Nursing and Professional Practice, Centre for Addiction & Mental Health; Assistant Professor, Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Associate member, School of Graduate Studies, University of Toronto; Adjunct Professor, York University School of Nursing