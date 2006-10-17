The Healthcare Professional's Guide to Clinical Cultural Competence

With a focus on client-centred care, this book provides an introduction to developing cultural competence in the health care setting. A unique presentation covering both theory and practice, the book begins with a strong foundational model for understanding culture. It then introduces general knowledge on culture which can be provided to a variety of settings, and ends with clinical applications illustrating how to apply knowledge and awareness to a variety of populations. With contributions from twelve leading experts, material is drawn from a wide range of health care settings and has strong practical coverage throughout.