The Healthcare Professional's Guide to Clinical Cultural Competence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780779699605

The Healthcare Professional's Guide to Clinical Cultural Competence

1st Edition

Authors: Rani Srivastava
Paperback ISBN: 9780779699605
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 17th October 2006
Page Count: 368
Description

With a focus on client-centred care, this book provides an introduction to developing cultural competence in the health care setting. A unique presentation covering both theory and practice, the book begins with a strong foundational model for understanding culture. It then introduces general knowledge on culture which can be provided to a variety of settings, and ends with clinical applications illustrating how to apply knowledge and awareness to a variety of populations. With contributions from twelve leading experts, material is drawn from a wide range of health care settings and has strong practical coverage throughout.

Key Features


  • Unique approach: looks at populations the way health care workers encounter them, not by ethno-cultural/religious labels

  • Multidisciplinary approach to writing reflects a variety of perspectives and direct front-line experience

  • Discussion is broad and inclusive, integrating different perspectives, but also makes visible the different paradigms used to approach the topic

  • Case studies and questions encourage critical thinking and dialogue

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Foundations for Developing Clinical Cultural Competence

  • 1. Understanding Cultural Competence in Health

  • 2. Culture: Discourses, Myths, and Misconceptions

  • 3. Culture Care Framework I: Overview And Cultural Sensitivity

  • 4. Culture Care Framework II: Cultural Knowledge, Resources, and Bridging the Gap


SECTION II: Cultural Knowledge across Populations

  • 5. Cross-Cultural Communication

  • 6. Working with Interpreters

  • 7. Beliefs of Illness and Ways of Healing

  • 8. Cultural Care of Families


SECTION III: Cultural Considerations in Specific Populations

  • 9. Cultural Considerations at the Beginning of Life

  • 10. Cultural Considerations at the End of Life

  • 11. Cultural Considerations in Immigrant Women's Health

  • 12. Cultural Considerations in Mental Health

  • 13. Cultural Considerations in Pain Management

  • 14. Cultural Considerations in Caring Healing and Complementary Therapies


Glossary

Index

About the Author

Rani Srivastava

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Nursing and Professional Practice, Centre for Addiction & Mental Health; Assistant Professor, Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Associate member, School of Graduate Studies, University of Toronto; Adjunct Professor, York University School of Nursing

