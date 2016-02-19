The Health of Staff in Hospitals
1st Edition
Description
The Health of Staff in Hospitals aims to provide some help and guidance to nurses, doctors and hospital administrators who are concerned with improving or creating staff health departments. It is intended to indicate the general nature of the problems which need to be solved, and some ways in which they can be tackled. However, not all of the policies and procedures mentioned in this book may necessarily be carried out in a single hospital. This book is organized into 12 chapters. The coverage of these chapters include the problems associated with the shift from local to district hospitals, the negative impact of changing administrative structure on employee discipline and work patterns, student health services in teaching hospitals and the overlap in management responsibilities concerning the health of hospital staff. This book will be of interest to nurses, doctors, hospitals administrators and other interested in improving staff health departments.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I Staff, Accommodation and Equipment
II Medical Examinations
III Immunization
IV Screening Procedures — for Staff and Patient protection
V Follow-up after Exposure to Infection
VI Facilities for Sick Staff
VII Student and Pupil Nurses
VIII Drugs and Prescribing for Staff, and Use of Staff for Research
IX Sickness Absence
X Accidents: Incidence, Causes and Treatment
XI Environmental Surveys
XII Notes, Records and Documentation
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182988