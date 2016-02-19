The Health of Staff in Hospitals aims to provide some help and guidance to nurses, doctors and hospital administrators who are concerned with improving or creating staff health departments. It is intended to indicate the general nature of the problems which need to be solved, and some ways in which they can be tackled. However, not all of the policies and procedures mentioned in this book may necessarily be carried out in a single hospital. This book is organized into 12 chapters. The coverage of these chapters include the problems associated with the shift from local to district hospitals, the negative impact of changing administrative structure on employee discipline and work patterns, student health services in teaching hospitals and the overlap in management responsibilities concerning the health of hospital staff. This book will be of interest to nurses, doctors, hospitals administrators and other interested in improving staff health departments.