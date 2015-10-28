The Health of Populations

"...a masterpiece...Everyone interested in health should buy and read this book...this book will be ranked in the top 10 best books written in the 21st century in the field of health sciences." --Psychology Today

"…focuses the power of scientific analysis to demonstrate with devastating force that prevention is vastly superior to cure, yet we frequently behave as if we did not believe that to be so, both as individuals and as societies, and that we do so at our peril…This book should be on the must-read list of politicians and policy planners as well as those of academics and senior tertiary students in public health, health promotion and medicine in general. The author’s highly accessible language and careful attention to definition of jargon terms makes the book very accessible to the non-specialist reader as well as students. The work could act as a wonderful core text for a series of seminars or tutorial debates in these fields…a text that should prove to be a powerful motivator…" --Thomas A. Matyas, PhD, Adjunct Professor, School of Psychology and Public Health, La Trobe University, Honorary Professorial Fellow, Stroke Division, Florey Institute of Neurosciece and Mental Health