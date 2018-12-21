The Head and Neck Cancer Patient: Neoplasm Management, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1

This two part issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to The Head and Neck Cancer Patient. Part II focuses on Treatment, and is edited by Drs. Zvonimir Milas and Thomas D. Schellenberger. Articles will include: Laryngeal Cancer; Oral Cavity Cancer; Radiation Oncology in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Standards and Future Changes; Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Head and Neck; Neck Dissection; Principles of immunotherapy of head and neck cancer; Osseous Reconstruction for Head and Neck Patients; Gene Therapy and the Future of Head and Neck Oncology; Management of Oropharyngeal Cancer: Multimodality Treatment; Salivary Gland Malignancies; Current Concepts in Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer; and more!

