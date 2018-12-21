The Head and Neck Cancer Patient: Neoplasm Management, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Treatment of Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cavity Cancer
Radiation Oncology for Head and Neck Cancer: Current Standards and Future Changes
Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Head and Neck Ablative Defects
Management of the Neck in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Background, Classification and Current Philosophy
Immunotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer
Contemporary Osseous Reconstruction of the Mandible and the Maxilla
Gene Therapy in Head and Neck Cancer
Salivary Gland Malignancies
Current Concepts in Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer
Description
This two part issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to The Head and Neck Cancer Patient. Part II focuses on Treatment, and is edited by Drs. Zvonimir Milas and Thomas D. Schellenberger. Articles will include: Laryngeal Cancer; Oral Cavity Cancer; Radiation Oncology in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Standards and Future Changes; Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Head and Neck; Neck Dissection; Principles of immunotherapy of head and neck cancer; Osseous Reconstruction for Head and Neck Patients; Gene Therapy and the Future of Head and Neck Oncology; Management of Oropharyngeal Cancer: Multimodality Treatment; Salivary Gland Malignancies; Current Concepts in Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654791
About the Authors
Zvonimir Milas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgical Oncologist, Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, North Carolina
Thomas Schellenberger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgeon, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Gilbert, Arizona