The Head and Neck Cancer Patient: Neoplasm Management, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654791, 9780323654807

The Head and Neck Cancer Patient: Neoplasm Management, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Zvonimir Milas Thomas Schellenberger
eBook ISBN: 9780323654807
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654791
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Treatment of Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cavity Cancer
Radiation Oncology for Head and Neck Cancer: Current Standards and Future Changes
Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Head and Neck Ablative Defects
Management of the Neck in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Background, Classification and Current Philosophy
Immunotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer
Contemporary Osseous Reconstruction of the Mandible and the Maxilla
Gene Therapy in Head and Neck Cancer
Salivary Gland Malignancies
Current Concepts in Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer

Description

This two part issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to The Head and Neck Cancer Patient. Part II focuses on Treatment, and is edited by Drs. Zvonimir Milas and Thomas D. Schellenberger. Articles will include: Laryngeal Cancer; Oral Cavity Cancer; Radiation Oncology in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Standards and Future Changes; Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Head and Neck; Neck Dissection; Principles of immunotherapy of head and neck cancer; Osseous Reconstruction for Head and Neck Patients; Gene Therapy and the Future of Head and Neck Oncology; Management of Oropharyngeal Cancer: Multimodality Treatment; Salivary Gland Malignancies; Current Concepts in Chemotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654807
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654791

About the Authors

Zvonimir Milas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgical Oncologist, Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomas Schellenberger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgeon, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Gilbert, Arizona

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.