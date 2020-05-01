The Harriet Lane Handbook - 22nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323674072, 9780323674119

The Harriet Lane Handbook

22nd Edition

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Paperback ISBN: 9780323674072
eBook ISBN: 9780323674119
eBook ISBN: 9780323733816
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 1272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323674072
eBook ISBN:
9780323674119
eBook ISBN:
9780323733816

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.