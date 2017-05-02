The Harriet Lane Handbook
21st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Pediatric Acute Care
Chapter 1. Emergency Management
Chapter 2. Poisonings
Chapter 3. Procedures
Chapter 4. Trauma, Burns, and Common Critical Care Emergencies
Part II: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Information
Chapter 5. Adolescent Medicine
Chapter 6. Analgesia and Procedural Sedation
Chapter 7. Cardiology
Chapter 8. Dermatology
Chapter 9. Development, Behavior, and Mental Health
Chapter 10. Endocrinology
Chapter 11. Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 12. Gastroenterology
Chapter 13. Genetics: Metabolism and Dysmorphology
Chapter 14. Hematology
Chapter 15. Immunology and Allergy
Chapter 16. Immunoprophylaxis
Chapter 17. Microbiology and Infectious Disease
Chapter 18. Neonatology
Chapter 19. Nephrology
Chapter 20. Neurology
Chapter 21. Nutrition and Growth
Chapter 22. Oncology
Chapter 23. Palliative Care
Chapter 24. Pulmonology
Chapter 25. Radiology
Chapter 26. Rheumatology
Part III: Reference
Chapter 27. Blood Chemistries and Body Fluids
Chapter 28. Biostatistics and Evidence-Based Medicine
Part IV: Formulary
Chapter 29. Drug Dosages
Chapter 30. Drugs in Renal Failure
Description
Written "by residents, for residents" and reviewed by expert faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Lauren Kahl, MD and Helen K. Hughes, MD, MPH, The Harriet Lane Handbook, 21st Edition, remains your #1 source of pediatric point-of-care clinical information. Updated and expanded content, as well as increased online coverage, keeps you fully current with new guidelines, practice parameters, and more. Easy to use, concise, and complete, this is the essential manual for all health care professionals who treat children.
Key Features
- Trusted by generations of residents and practitioners, offering fast, accurate information on pediatric diagnosis and treatment.
- The trusted and comprehensive Pediatric Drug Formulary updated by Carlton K. K. Lee, PharmD, MPH, provides the latest in pharmacologic treatment of pediatric patients.
- Modified outline format ensures you’ll find information quickly and easily, even in the most demanding circumstances.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323399555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473705
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473712
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473729
About the Editors
Matthew Molloy Editor
Lauren McDaniel Editor
Keith Kleinman Editor
Nicole Shikofski Editor
About the Authors
Lauren Kahl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harriet Lane Pediatric Residency Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore, Maryland
Helen Hughes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harriet Lane Pediatric Residency Program, Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Baltimore, Maryland