The Harriet Lane Handbook
22nd Edition
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Authors: Keith Kleinman Lauren McDaniel Matthew Molloy
Paperback ISBN: 9780323674072
eBook ISBN: 9780323674119
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 1272
Every three years, The Harriet Lane Handbook is carefully updated by residents, edited by chief residents, and reviewed by expert faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Easy to use, concise, and complete, this essential manual keeps you current with new guidelines, practice parameters, pharmacology, and more. The 22nd Edition of this portable reference continues to be the #1 source of pediatric point-of-care clinical information for pediatric residents, students, nurses, and all healthcare professionals who treat young patients.
Keith Kleinman
Lauren McDaniel
Matthew Molloy
