The Harriet Lane Handbook - 19th Edition - ISBN: 9780323079426, 9780323278270

The Harriet Lane Handbook

19th Edition

Mobile Medicine Series, Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Kristin Arcara Megan Tschudy
eBook ISBN: 9780323278270
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th June 2011
Page Count: 1152
Table of Contents

Part I Pediatric Acute Care

1 Emergency Management

2 Poisonings

3 Procedures

4 Trauma, Burns, and Common Critical Care Emergencies

Part II Diagnostic and Therapeutic Information

5 Adolescent Medicine

6 Analgesia and Sedation

7 Cardiology

8 Dermatology

9 Development, Behavior and Mental Health

10 Endocrinology

11 Fluids and Electrolytes

12 Gastroenterology

13 Genetics

14 Hematology

15 Immunology and Allergy

16 Immunoprophylaxis

17 Microbiology and Infectious Disease

18 Neonatology

19 Nephrology

20 Neurology

21 Nutrition and Growth

22 Oncology

23 Palliative Care

24 Pulmonology

25 Radiology

26 Rheumatology

Part III Reference

27 Blood Chemistries and Body Fluids

28 Biostatistics and Evidence-Based Medicine

Part IV Formulary

29 Drug Doses

30 Formulary Adjunct

31 Drugs in Renal Failure

Index

Description

Trusted by generations of residents and practitioners, The Harriet Lane Handbook from The Johns Hopkins University remains your first choice for fast, accurate information on pediatric diagnosis and treatment. Now even more convenient to carry, it’s your go-to resource for a wealth of practical information, including the latest treatment and management recommendations, immunization schedules, procedures, and therapeutic guidelines, as well as a unique, comprehensive drug formulary. New information on dermatology treatments, eczema complications, lead poisoning, and signs of child abuse keeps you completely up to date. You’ll also have easy access to the entire contents online, with frequent updates to drug information, treatment protocols, vaccination schedules, and downloadable images at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Benefit from time-tested, practical wisdom – from the first book written "by residents, for residents," reviewed by expert faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and essential for all health care professionals who treat children.

  • Find information quickly and easily, even in the most demanding circumstances, with a modified outline format.

Details

No. of pages: 1152
1152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323278270

About the Authors

Kristin Arcara Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children’s Medical and Surgical Center of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

Megan Tschudy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children’s Medical and Surgical Center of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

