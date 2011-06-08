The Harriet Lane Handbook
19th Edition
Mobile Medicine Series, Expert Consult: Online and Print
Table of Contents
Part I Pediatric Acute Care
1 Emergency Management
2 Poisonings
3 Procedures
4 Trauma, Burns, and Common Critical Care Emergencies
Part II Diagnostic and Therapeutic Information
5 Adolescent Medicine
6 Analgesia and Sedation
7 Cardiology
8 Dermatology
9 Development, Behavior and Mental Health
10 Endocrinology
11 Fluids and Electrolytes
12 Gastroenterology
13 Genetics
14 Hematology
15 Immunology and Allergy
16 Immunoprophylaxis
17 Microbiology and Infectious Disease
18 Neonatology
19 Nephrology
20 Neurology
21 Nutrition and Growth
22 Oncology
23 Palliative Care
24 Pulmonology
25 Radiology
26 Rheumatology
Part III Reference
27 Blood Chemistries and Body Fluids
28 Biostatistics and Evidence-Based Medicine
Part IV Formulary
29 Drug Doses
30 Formulary Adjunct
31 Drugs in Renal Failure
Index
Description
Trusted by generations of residents and practitioners, The Harriet Lane Handbook from The Johns Hopkins University remains your first choice for fast, accurate information on pediatric diagnosis and treatment. Now even more convenient to carry, it’s your go-to resource for a wealth of practical information, including the latest treatment and management recommendations, immunization schedules, procedures, and therapeutic guidelines, as well as a unique, comprehensive drug formulary. New information on dermatology treatments, eczema complications, lead poisoning, and signs of child abuse keeps you completely up to date. You’ll also have easy access to the entire contents online, with frequent updates to drug information, treatment protocols, vaccination schedules, and downloadable images at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Benefit from time-tested, practical wisdom – from the first book written "by residents, for residents," reviewed by expert faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and essential for all health care professionals who treat children.
- Find information quickly and easily, even in the most demanding circumstances, with a modified outline format.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278270
About the Authors
Kristin Arcara Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children’s Medical and Surgical Center of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
Megan Tschudy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children’s Medical and Surgical Center of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland