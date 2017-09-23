The Harriet Lane Handbook: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249017

The Harriet Lane Handbook: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9788131249017
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 23rd September 2017
Page Count: 1280
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written "by residents, for residents" and reviewed by expert faculty at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Lauren Kahl, MD and Helen K. Hughes, MD, MPH, The Harriet Lane Handbook, First South Asia Edition, remains your #1 source of pediatric point-of-care clinical information. Updated and expanded content keeps you fully current with new guidelines, practice parameters, and more. Easy to use, concise, and complete, this is the essential manual for all health care professionals who treat children.

Key Features

  • Trusted by generations of residents and practitioners, offering fast, accurate information on pediatric diagnosis and treatment.

  • The trusted and comprehensive Pediatric Drug Formulary updated by Carlton K. K. Lee, PharmD, MPH, provides the latest in pharmacologic treatment of pediatric patients.

  • Modified outline format ensures you’ll find information quickly and easily, even in the most demanding circumstances.

Table of Contents

Part I: Pediatric Acute Care

Chapter 1. Emergency Management

Chapter 2. Poisonings

Chapter 3. Procedures

Chapter 4. Trauma, Burns, and Common Critical Care Emergencies

Part II: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Information

Chapter 5. Adolescent Medicine

Chapter 6. Analgesia and Procedural Sedation

Chapter 7. Cardiology

Chapter 8. Dermatology

Chapter 9. Development, Behavior, and Mental Health

Chapter 10. Endocrinology

Chapter 11. Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 12. Gastroenterology

Chapter 13. Genetics: Metabolism and Dysmorphology

Chapter 14. Hematology

Chapter 15. Immunology and Allergy

Chapter 16. Immunoprophylaxis

Chapter 17. Microbiology and Infectious Disease

Chapter 18. Neonatology

Chapter 19. Nephrology

Chapter 20. Neurology

Chapter 21. Nutrition and Growth

Chapter 22. Oncology

Chapter 23. Palliative Care

Chapter 24. Pulmonology

Chapter 25. Radiology

Chapter 26. Rheumatology

Part III: Reference

Chapter 27. Blood Chemistries and Body Fluids

Chapter 28. Biostatistics and Evidence-Based Medicine

Part IV: Formulary

Chapter 29. Drug Dosages

Chapter 30. Drugs in Renal Failure

Details

No. of pages:
1280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
23rd September 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131249017

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.