Get the practical knowledge you need to set up and deploy XBee modules with this hands-on, step-by-step series of experiments.

The Hands-on XBee Lab Manual takes the reader through a range of experiments, using a hands-on approach. Each section demonstrates module set up and configuration, explores module functions and capabilities, and, where applicable, introduces the necessary microcontrollers and software to control and communicate with the modules. Experiments cover simple setup of modules, establishing a network of modules, identifying modules in the network, and some sensor-interface designs.

This book explains, in practical terms, the basic capabilities and potential uses of XBee modules, and gives engineers the know-how that they need to apply the technology to their networks and embedded systems.

Jon Titus (KZ1G) is a Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer based in Herriman, Utah, USA and previously editorial director at Test & Measurement World magazine and EDN magazine. Titus is the inventor of the first personal-computer kit, the Mark-8, now in the collection at the Smithsonian Institution.