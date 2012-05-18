The Hands-on XBEE Lab Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123914040, 9780123914163

The Hands-on XBEE Lab Manual

1st Edition

Experiments that Teach you XBEE Wirelesss Communications

Authors: Jonathan Titus
eBook ISBN: 9780123914163
Paperback ISBN: 9780123914040
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 18th May 2012
Page Count: 324
Description

Get the practical knowledge you need to set up and deploy XBee modules with this hands-on, step-by-step series of experiments.

The Hands-on XBee Lab Manual takes the reader through a range of experiments, using a hands-on approach. Each section demonstrates module set up and configuration, explores module functions and capabilities, and, where applicable, introduces the necessary microcontrollers and software to control and communicate with the modules. Experiments cover simple setup of modules, establishing a network of modules, identifying modules in the network, and some sensor-interface designs.

This book explains, in practical terms, the basic capabilities and potential uses of XBee modules, and gives engineers the know-how that they need to apply the technology to their networks and embedded systems.

Jon Titus (KZ1G) is a Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer based in Herriman, Utah, USA and previously editorial director at Test & Measurement World magazine and EDN magazine. Titus is the inventor of the first personal-computer kit, the Mark-8, now in the collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

Key Features

  • The only book to cover XBee in practical fashion; enables you to get up and running quickly with step-by-step tutorials
  • Provides insight into the product data sheets, saving you time and helping you get straight to the information you need
  • Includes troubleshooting and testing information, plus downloadable configuration files and fully-documented source code to illustrate and explain operations

Readership

Electrical, electronic, mechanical and mechatronic engineers, plus embedded systems designers and programmers, academics and students, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs involved with short-range wireless communications, control hardware, and software for XBee modules

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword to The Hands-on XBee Lab Manual

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Experiment 1. Introduction to the X-CTU Software

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 2. How to Change XBee Module Configurations

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 3. One-Way Digital-Input Communications

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 4. Use an XBee Module for Remote Control

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 5. XBee Modules Transfer and Control Analog Signals

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 6. Remote Control of Digital and Analog Devices

Requirements

Introduction

Optional Steps

Answers to Questions in Step 6

Experiment 7. How to Transmit Data on a Logic-Level Change

Requirements

Introduction

Make Clean Logic Transitions

Experiment 8. How to Handle Data from Several Analog Inputs

Requirements

Introduction

A Reminder About Sample Rates

Answers to Questions in Step 8

Experiment 9. Investigate Sleep Modes and Sleep-Mode Timing

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 10. How to Use API Packets to Control a Local XBee Module

Requirements

Introduction

Answers to Questions in Step 8

Experiment 11. How to Use API Packets to Control Remote XBee Modules

Requirements

Introduction

Immediate Command Actions

Experiment 12. How to Use API Packets to Control Remote I/O Lines

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment Answers

Experiment 13. Remote Control of PWM Outputs

Requirements

Introduction

A Better Approach

Reference

Experiment 14. How to Parse Data from Digital and Analog Pins and Control Individual Digital Outputs

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment Answers

Experiment 15. How to Control Several XBee Modules with Broadcast Commands

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment Answers

Experiment 16. How to Communicate Between an MCU and an XBee Module

Requirements

Introduction

Using a UART

Terminal-Emulation Software

Using an Arduino Uno

Using an ARM mbed Module

Experiment 17. Two-Way Communications with XBee Modules

Requirements

Introduction

Software

Terminal-Emulation Software

Using an Arduino Uno Module

Using an ARM mbed Module

Control of Remote XBee Modules with MCU AT Commands

Experiment 18. How to Discover Nearby XBee Modules

Requirements

Introduction

Experiment 18 Software Flow Chart

Using an Arduino Uno Module

Using an ARM mbed Module

Final Steps

Important Notes

Experiment 19. How to Set Up a Small XBee Network

Requirements

Introduction

Why Associate XBee Modules in a Network?

Conclusion

Experiment 20. Digital and Analog Measurements in a Network

Requirements

Introduction

Using an ARM mbed Module

Using an Arduino Uno Module

Experiment 21. How to Handle an Unknown Number of XBee Modules

Requirements

Introduction

MCU Software

Program Description

Using an ARM mbed Module

Using an Arduino Uno Module

Conclusion

Experiment 22. Exploring Cyclic-Sleep Operations

Requirements

Introduction

Periodic Wake-Up with I/O Report

Periodic Wake-Up with Coordinator Polling

APPENDIX A. Logic-Level-Conversion Circuits

APPENDIX B. Hexadecimal Numbers and Checksums

Checksums

APPENDIX C. Default Modem-Configuration Settings for XBee (XB24) Modules

APPENDIX D. Electronic and XBee Resources

Resistors and their Color Codes

Breadboards

Work Area

XBee Modules and Breadboard Adapters

XBee Modules and USB Adapters

Power Sources

Tools

Suppliers

APPENDIX E. Excel Spreadsheet Packet-Creator Tool

Troubleshooting

APPENDIX F. XBee Experiments Bill of Materials

APPENDIX G. American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII)

APPENDIX H. Troubleshooting

APPENDIX I. Blank Tables

APPENDIX J. XBee Connection Information

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780123914163
Paperback ISBN:
9780123914040

About the Author

Jonathan Titus

Jon Titus (KZ1G) is a Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer based in Herriman, Utah, USA and previously editorial director at Test & Measurement World magazine and EDN magazine.

Titus is the inventor of the first personal-computer kit, the Mark-8, now in the collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer, UT, USA

Reviews

"The value of this book lies in the way it guides the reader through assembling the hardware pieces and setting up the experiments, and provides information not easily found in product specifications, user manuals, or application notes." --ComputingReviews.com, March 2013

"For communications systems engineers and designers, this guide to the Digi International XBee radio communication modules provides practical instruction on real world uses of this robust collection of communications products. Beginning with an overview of the X-CTU module software, the work covers topics such as module configuration, one-way digital input communications, remote control applications, analog signals, handling data from multiple analog inputs, remote module control, device discovery, and setting up XBee networks. A series of appendices provides information on module presets and common configuration options. Chapters include detailed schematics and code examples, and additional online resources are provided. Titus is a renowned computer expert and technical writer." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

