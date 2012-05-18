The Hands-on XBEE Lab Manual
1st Edition
Experiments that Teach you XBEE Wirelesss Communications
Description
Get the practical knowledge you need to set up and deploy XBee modules with this hands-on, step-by-step series of experiments.
The Hands-on XBee Lab Manual takes the reader through a range of experiments, using a hands-on approach. Each section demonstrates module set up and configuration, explores module functions and capabilities, and, where applicable, introduces the necessary microcontrollers and software to control and communicate with the modules. Experiments cover simple setup of modules, establishing a network of modules, identifying modules in the network, and some sensor-interface designs.
This book explains, in practical terms, the basic capabilities and potential uses of XBee modules, and gives engineers the know-how that they need to apply the technology to their networks and embedded systems.
Key Features
- The only book to cover XBee in practical fashion; enables you to get up and running quickly with step-by-step tutorials
- Provides insight into the product data sheets, saving you time and helping you get straight to the information you need
- Includes troubleshooting and testing information, plus downloadable configuration files and fully-documented source code to illustrate and explain operations
Readership
Electrical, electronic, mechanical and mechatronic engineers, plus embedded systems designers and programmers, academics and students, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs involved with short-range wireless communications, control hardware, and software for XBee modules
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword to The Hands-on XBee Lab Manual
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Experiment 1. Introduction to the X-CTU Software
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 2. How to Change XBee Module Configurations
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 3. One-Way Digital-Input Communications
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 4. Use an XBee Module for Remote Control
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 5. XBee Modules Transfer and Control Analog Signals
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 6. Remote Control of Digital and Analog Devices
Requirements
Introduction
Optional Steps
Answers to Questions in Step 6
Experiment 7. How to Transmit Data on a Logic-Level Change
Requirements
Introduction
Make Clean Logic Transitions
Experiment 8. How to Handle Data from Several Analog Inputs
Requirements
Introduction
A Reminder About Sample Rates
Answers to Questions in Step 8
Experiment 9. Investigate Sleep Modes and Sleep-Mode Timing
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 10. How to Use API Packets to Control a Local XBee Module
Requirements
Introduction
Answers to Questions in Step 8
Experiment 11. How to Use API Packets to Control Remote XBee Modules
Requirements
Introduction
Immediate Command Actions
Experiment 12. How to Use API Packets to Control Remote I/O Lines
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment Answers
Experiment 13. Remote Control of PWM Outputs
Requirements
Introduction
A Better Approach
Reference
Experiment 14. How to Parse Data from Digital and Analog Pins and Control Individual Digital Outputs
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment Answers
Experiment 15. How to Control Several XBee Modules with Broadcast Commands
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment Answers
Experiment 16. How to Communicate Between an MCU and an XBee Module
Requirements
Introduction
Using a UART
Terminal-Emulation Software
Using an Arduino Uno
Using an ARM mbed Module
Experiment 17. Two-Way Communications with XBee Modules
Requirements
Introduction
Software
Terminal-Emulation Software
Using an Arduino Uno Module
Using an ARM mbed Module
Control of Remote XBee Modules with MCU AT Commands
Experiment 18. How to Discover Nearby XBee Modules
Requirements
Introduction
Experiment 18 Software Flow Chart
Using an Arduino Uno Module
Using an ARM mbed Module
Final Steps
Important Notes
Experiment 19. How to Set Up a Small XBee Network
Requirements
Introduction
Why Associate XBee Modules in a Network?
Conclusion
Experiment 20. Digital and Analog Measurements in a Network
Requirements
Introduction
Using an ARM mbed Module
Using an Arduino Uno Module
Experiment 21. How to Handle an Unknown Number of XBee Modules
Requirements
Introduction
MCU Software
Program Description
Using an ARM mbed Module
Using an Arduino Uno Module
Conclusion
Experiment 22. Exploring Cyclic-Sleep Operations
Requirements
Introduction
Periodic Wake-Up with I/O Report
Periodic Wake-Up with Coordinator Polling
APPENDIX A. Logic-Level-Conversion Circuits
APPENDIX B. Hexadecimal Numbers and Checksums
Checksums
APPENDIX C. Default Modem-Configuration Settings for XBee (XB24) Modules
APPENDIX D. Electronic and XBee Resources
Resistors and their Color Codes
Breadboards
Work Area
XBee Modules and Breadboard Adapters
XBee Modules and USB Adapters
Power Sources
Tools
Suppliers
APPENDIX E. Excel Spreadsheet Packet-Creator Tool
Troubleshooting
APPENDIX F. XBee Experiments Bill of Materials
APPENDIX G. American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII)
APPENDIX H. Troubleshooting
APPENDIX I. Blank Tables
APPENDIX J. XBee Connection Information
Glossary
Index
About the Author
Jonathan Titus
Jon Titus (KZ1G) is a Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer based in Herriman, Utah, USA and previously editorial director at Test & Measurement World magazine and EDN magazine.
Titus is the inventor of the first personal-computer kit, the Mark-8, now in the collection at the Smithsonian Institution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance technical writer, editor, and designer, UT, USA
Reviews
"The value of this book lies in the way it guides the reader through assembling the hardware pieces and setting up the experiments, and provides information not easily found in product specifications, user manuals, or application notes." --ComputingReviews.com, March 2013
"For communications systems engineers and designers, this guide to the Digi International XBee radio communication modules provides practical instruction on real world uses of this robust collection of communications products. Beginning with an overview of the X-CTU module software, the work covers topics such as module configuration, one-way digital input communications, remote control applications, analog signals, handling data from multiple analog inputs, remote module control, device discovery, and setting up XBee networks. A series of appendices provides information on module presets and common configuration options. Chapters include detailed schematics and code examples, and additional online resources are provided. Titus is a renowned computer expert and technical writer." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012