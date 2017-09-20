The Handbook of the Economics of Corporate Governance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444635303, 9780444635402

The Handbook of the Economics of Corporate Governance, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Benjamin Hermalin Michael Weisbach
eBook ISBN: 9780444635402
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444635303
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th September 2017
Page Count: 760
eBook format help

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: The Study of Corporate Governance
Benjamin E. Hermalin, Michael S. Weisbach
2. Aspects of the Economics of Organization with Application to Corporate Governance
Benjamin E. Hermalin
3. Assessing Managerial Ability: Implications for Corporate Governance
Benjamin E. Hermalin, Michael S. Weisbach
4. Law and Corporate Governance
Robert Bartlett, Eric Talley
5. The Evidence on Mergers and Acquisitions: A Historical and Modern Report
J. Harold Mulherin, Jeffry M. Netter, Annette B. Poulsen
6. Boards, and the Directors Who Sit on Them
Renée Birgit Adams
7. Executive Compensation: A Survey of Theory and Evidence
Alex Edmans, Xavier Gabaix, Dirk Jenter
8. Blockholders: A Survey of Theory and Evidence
Alex Edmans, Clifford G. Holderness
9. Governance and Stakeholders
Vikas Mehrotra, Randall Morck
10. Evolution of Ownership and Control Around the World: The Changing Face of Capitalism
Julian Franks, Colin Mayer

Description

The Handbook of the Economics of Corporate Governance, Volume One, covers all issues important to economists. It is organized around fundamental principles, whereas multidisciplinary books on corporate governance often concentrate on specific topics. Specific topics include Relevant Theory and Methods, Organizational Economic Models as They Pertain to Governance, Managerial Career Concerns, Assessment & Monitoring, and Signal Jamming, The Institutions and Practice of Governance, The Law and Economics of Governance, Takeovers, Buyouts, and the Market for Control, Executive Compensation, Dominant Shareholders, and more.

Providing excellent overviews and summaries of extant research, this book presents advanced students in graduate programs with details and perspectives that other books overlook.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on underlying principles that change little, even as the empirical literature moves on
  • Helps readers see corporate governance systems as interrelated or even intertwined external (country-level) and internal (firm-level) forces
  • Reviews the methodological tools of the field (theory and empirical), the most relevant models, and the field’s substantive findings, all of which help point the way forward

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers worldwide working in corporate governance

Details

No. of pages:
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2017
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444635402
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444635303

About the Editors

Benjamin Hermalin Editor

Benjamin E. Hermalin holds professorships in both the Economics Department and in Berkeley's Haas School of Business. In the latter, he is the Thomas & Alison Schneider Distinguished Professor of Finance. He received the Schwabacher Award for outstanding teaching and research in 1993, and the Earl F. Cheit Outstanding Teaching Award in 1991. His areas of research include corporate governance, the study of organizations, and law & economics.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

Michael Weisbach Editor

Michael S. Weisbach is the Ralph W. Kurtz Chair in Finance, as well as a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. Weisbach has broad-ranging research and teaching interests in finance and economics, with specialties in corporate finance, corporate governance, and private equity. He has 50 publications on these and related topics. According to Google Scholar, his work has been cited over 30,000 times.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

