The Handbook of Personality Dynamics and Processes
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Personality Dynamics and Processes is a primer to the basic and most important concepts, theories, methods, empirical findings, and applications of personality dynamics and processes. This book details how personality psychology has evolved from descriptive research to a more explanatory and dynamic science of personality, thus bridging structure- and process-based approaches, and it also reflects personality psychology’s interest in the dynamic organization and interplay of thoughts, feelings, desires, and actions within persons who are always embedded into social, cultural and historic contexts. The Handbook tackles each topic with a range of methods geared towards assessing and analyzing their dynamic nature, such as ecological momentary sampling of personality manifestations in real-life; dynamic modeling of time-series or longitudinal personality data; network modeling and simulation; and systems-theoretical models of dynamic processes.
Key Features
- Ties topics and methods together for a more dynamic understanding of personality
- Summarizes existing knowledge and insights of personality dynamics and processes
- Covers a broad compilation of cutting-edge insights
- Addresses the biophysiological and social mechanisms underlying the expression and effects of personality
- Considers the "whole person"
- Examines within-person consistency and variability
Readership
Researchers and students in the social sciences - including psychology, pedagogy, anthropology, sociology, but especially with personality psychologists
Table of Contents
1. Personality processes
2. Within-person variability
3. Personality development processes
4. Person-situation transactions
5. Personality-outcomes effects
6. Behavior genetic dynamics
7. Personality processes in social relationships
8. Relationship transactions
9. Socio-cultural processes
10. Psychopathology and personality functioning
11. The whole person
12. Affective processes
13. Behavioral processes
14. Cognitive processes
15. Motivational and goal processes
16. Self-regulatory processes
17. Evolutionary and bio-physiological processes
18. Narratives, selves, and life story processes
19. Dynamic personality theories
20. Two-process models of personality
21. Whole Trait Theory
22. Personality processing system (CAPS)
23. Personality architecture and dynamics (KAPA)
24. Cybernetic approaches
25. Functionalistic perspectives
26. Interpersonal theory
27. Systems Topics Framework
28. PSI Theory
29. New technologies (e.g., mobile sensing)
30. Ambulatory assessment, experience sampling
31. Intensive longitudinal data
32. Daily diary
33. Modeling within-person processes
34. Multi-method multi-occasion modeling
35. Intensive longitudinal data analysis
36. Person-centered methods
37. Dyadic data analysis (longitudinal SRM, APIM)
38. Dynamic time-series analysis
39. Continuous time modeling
40. Dynamic systems analysis
41. Computer simulations
42. Networks
43. Neural networks and virtual personalities
44. Therapy
45. Workplace
46. Stress
47. Growth, Positive Psychology
48. Leadership
49. Morality
50. Personnel selection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139950