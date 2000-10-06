The Handbook of Organic Compounds, Three-Volume Set - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127635606, 9780080533650

The Handbook of Organic Compounds, Three-Volume Set

1st Edition

NIR, IR, R, and UV-Vis Spectra Featuring Polymers and Surfactants

Editors: Jerry Workman, Jr.
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127635606
eBook ISBN: 9780080533650
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 2000
Page Count: 1493
Description

The Handbook of Organic Compounds: NIR, IR, Raman, and UV-Vis Spectra Featuring Polymers and Surfactants represents a compendium of practical spectroscopic methodology, comprehensive reviews, and basic information for organic materials, surfactants, and polymer spectra covering the Ultraviolet, Visible, Near Infrared, Infrared, Raman and Dielectric measurement techniques. This set represents a complementary organic compound handbook to the Nyquist inorganic handbook, published in 1996. This set comprises the first comprehensive multi-volume handbook to provide basic coverage for UV-Vis, 4th overtone NIR, 3rd overtone NIR, NIR, Infrared, Raman spectra, and Dielectric data for common organic compounds, polymers, surfactants, contaminants, and inorganic materials commonly encountered in the laboratory. The text includes a description and reviews of interpretive and chemometric techniques used for spectral data analysis. The spectra included within the atlas are useful for identification purposes as well as pedagogical for the instruction of the various interpretive and data processing methods discussed. This work is designed to be of help to students and vibrational spectroscopists in their efforts of daily spectral interpretation and data processing of organic spectra, polymers, and surfactants. All spectra are presented in wavenumber and transmittance, with the addition of ultraviolet, visible, 4th overtone NIR, 3rd overtone NIR, and NIR spectra also represented in nanometers and absorbance space. In addition, some Horizontal infrared ATR spectra are presented in wavenumber and absorbance space. All spectra are shown with essential peaks labeled in their respective units. The material in this handbook was contributed to by several individuals, and comments were received from a variety of prominent workers in the field of molecular spectroscopy. This type of handbook project is a daunting task. This Handbook can provide a valuable reference for the daily activities of students and professionals working in modern molecular spectroscopy laboratories.

Key Features

  • Indices for UV-Vis, fourth overtone NIR, third overtone NIR, NIR, IR, raman, and dielectric spectra
  • Unique detailed correlation charts for each of these spectral regions
  • Indices of spectra by alphabetical order, chemical class, and chemical formula
  • Cross referencing of common compounds for all spectral regions
  • Literature reviews of historical and most useful references in the field
  • Research oriented for those using molecular spectroscopy on a routine basis for interpretation, qualitative and quantitative analysis
  • An emphasis on near infrared and infrared spectral regions

Readership

Libraries and practitioners of uv, nir, ir, r spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
1493
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127635606
eBook ISBN:
9780080533650

About the Editor

Jerry Workman, Jr.

Jerry Workman, Jr. is Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research

& Engineering at Argose Inc., Waltham, MA. In his career, Workman has

focused on molecular and electronic spectroscopy and chemometrics. He has

published over 200 scientific papers, 7 text volumes, and over 20 patents,

patents pending, and trade secrets. He received the B. A. degree in natural

sciences and M. A. degree in biological sciences and genetics from Saint

Mary's University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. degree in biological chemistry

from Columbia Pacific University. He has completed technical management

certificates from Columbia University and MIT. He is a Fellow of the

American Institute of Chemists, the American Society for Testing and

Materials International, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2002 he was

the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit; IBC International

Scientist of the Year; and the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for

Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Near Infrared Spectroscopy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Argose Incorporated, Waltham, MA, U.S.A

Reviews

"This Handbook can provide a valuable reference for the daily activities of students and professionals working in modern molecular spectroscopy laboratories. Any one of them, when faced with a problem could take great comfort from the knowledge that this handbook wan on his bookshelf. The Handbook contains valuable material that shoul make a substantial contribution towards aiding spectral interpretation and data processing of organic spectra, polymers, and surfactants." @source:--CURRENT ENGINEERING PRACTICE, HANDBOOK OF MACHINERY DYNAMICS, Vol.43, Nos 2-3; July-August-Septemeber, 2000; October-November-December, 2000 @qu:"the reviewers...highly recommend this book to analytical chemists, industrial chemists, and serious spectroscopists. Although the cost is high, the value is also high. Nowhere else is such a compilation of data, techniques, references, and general spectroscopic information available. Despite the minor flaws, this is a must-have book." @source:--SPECTROSCOPY MAGAZINE

Ratings and Reviews

