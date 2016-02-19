The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780865760905, 9781483214382

The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Avron Barr Edward A. Feigenbaum
eBook ISBN: 9781483214382
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence, Volume II focuses on the improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing applications, including programming languages, intelligent CAI systems, and the employment of AI in medicine, science, and education.

The book first elaborates on programming languages for AI research and applications-oriented AI research. Discussions cover scientific applications, teiresias, applications in chemistry, dependencies and assumptions, AI programming-language features, and LISP. The manuscript then examines applications-oriented AI research in medicine and education, including ICAI systems design, intelligent CAI systems, medical systems, and other applications of AI to education. The manuscript explores automatic programming, as well as the methods of program specification, basic approaches, and automatic programming systems.

The book is a valuable source of data for computer science experts and researchers interested in conducting further research in artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

VI. Programming Languages for AI Research

A. Overview

B. LISP

C. AI Programming-Language Features

1. Overview

2. Data Structures

3. Control Structures

4. Pattern Matching

5. Programming Environment

D. Dependencies and Assumptions

VII. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Science

A. Overview

B. TEIRESIAS

C. Applications in Chemistry

1. Chemical Analysis

2. The DENDRAL Programs

3. CRYSALIS

4. Applications in Organic Synthesis

D. Other Scientific Applications

1. MACSYMA

2. The SRI Computer-Based Consultant

3. PROSPECTOR

4. Artificial Intelligence in Database Management

VIII. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Medicine

A. Overview

B. Medical Systems

1. MYCIN

2. CASNET

3. INTERNIST

4. Present Illness Program

5. Digitalis Therapy Advisor

6. IRIS

7. EXPERT

IX. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Education

A. Overview

B. ICAI Systems Design

C. Intelligent CAI Systems

1. SCHOLAR

2. WHY

3. SOPHIE

4. WEST

5. WUMPUS

6. GUIDON

7. BUGGY

8. EXCHECK

D. Other Applications of AI to Education

X. Automatic Programming

A. Overview

B. Methods of Program Specification

C. Basic Approaches

D. Automatic Programming Systems

1. PSI and CHI

2. SAFE

3. The Programmer's Apprentice

4. PECOS

5. DEDALUS

6. Protosystem I

7. NLPQ

8. LIBRA

Bibliography for Volume II

Indexes for Volume II

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483214382

About the Editor

Avron Barr

Edward A. Feigenbaum

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.