The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence, Volume II focuses on the improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing applications, including programming languages, intelligent CAI systems, and the employment of AI in medicine, science, and education.
The book first elaborates on programming languages for AI research and applications-oriented AI research. Discussions cover scientific applications, teiresias, applications in chemistry, dependencies and assumptions, AI programming-language features, and LISP. The manuscript then examines applications-oriented AI research in medicine and education, including ICAI systems design, intelligent CAI systems, medical systems, and other applications of AI to education. The manuscript explores automatic programming, as well as the methods of program specification, basic approaches, and automatic programming systems.
The book is a valuable source of data for computer science experts and researchers interested in conducting further research in artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
VI. Programming Languages for AI Research
A. Overview
B. LISP
C. AI Programming-Language Features
1. Overview
2. Data Structures
3. Control Structures
4. Pattern Matching
5. Programming Environment
D. Dependencies and Assumptions
VII. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Science
A. Overview
B. TEIRESIAS
C. Applications in Chemistry
1. Chemical Analysis
2. The DENDRAL Programs
3. CRYSALIS
4. Applications in Organic Synthesis
D. Other Scientific Applications
1. MACSYMA
2. The SRI Computer-Based Consultant
3. PROSPECTOR
4. Artificial Intelligence in Database Management
VIII. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Medicine
A. Overview
B. Medical Systems
1. MYCIN
2. CASNET
3. INTERNIST
4. Present Illness Program
5. Digitalis Therapy Advisor
6. IRIS
7. EXPERT
IX. Applications-Oriented AI Research: Education
A. Overview
B. ICAI Systems Design
C. Intelligent CAI Systems
1. SCHOLAR
2. WHY
3. SOPHIE
4. WEST
5. WUMPUS
6. GUIDON
7. BUGGY
8. EXCHECK
D. Other Applications of AI to Education
X. Automatic Programming
A. Overview
B. Methods of Program Specification
C. Basic Approaches
D. Automatic Programming Systems
1. PSI and CHI
2. SAFE
3. The Programmer's Apprentice
4. PECOS
5. DEDALUS
6. Protosystem I
7. NLPQ
8. LIBRA
Bibliography for Volume II
Indexes for Volume II
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214382