The Handbook of Alcohol Use

1. The alcohol landscape and methodologies: a multilevel understanding

2. How alcohol works: pharmacological effects of alcohol and synthetic alternatives

3. Biological approaches to use and misuse: The disease-based model of alcohol misuse

4. Learning from the deceased: forensic psychopathology and insights into alcohol misuse

5. Leaving a legacy: neurological change in alcohol use and misuse

6. Genes and alcohol use

7. Learning in alcohol use and misuse: reinforcement and reward

8. Alcohol and cognitive performance

9. Alcohol and attentional processes

10. Running low on will-power: self-regulation and alcohol use

11. Thinking about my thoughts about alcohol: metacognitive understandings

12. Levels of cognitive understanding: reflective and impulsive cognition in alcohol use and misuse

13. Psychosocial approaches to alcohol: The need for change?

14. Social cognition in alcohol use and misuse

15. Motivational models of alcohol use

16. Alcohol (mis)use and emotion

17. Intervening via social cognitive accounts of alcohol use and misuse processes in intervention practices

18. Social cognitive models of alcohol use and misuse: what is their predictive validity?

19. ‘I can keep up with the best of them’: The role of norms on drinking behaviour

20. Alcohol and individual / group performance

21. Identity and alcohol use and misuse

22. Taking social identity into practice

23. Sociological constructions of alcohol and alcoholism. Current and historical perspectives

24. Bringing it together- implications of social connections for practice and intervention

25. Understanding alcohol use and misuse via Big Data

26. Public health challenges: how alcohol affects society (taxation, healthcare, welfare, legal etc, current and future)

27. Public Health messaging around alcohol: lessons learned

28. Providing public healthcare for alcohol misuse: historical contexts, present provision and future prospects

29. Disease based vs psychosocial approaches: contrasts and synthesis

30. Working together: barriers and opportunities for evidence-based practice

31. Alcohol: understandings from synapse to society