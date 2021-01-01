The Handbook of Alcohol Use and Abuse
1st Edition
Understandings from Synapse to Society
Description
The Handbook of Alcohol Use and Abuse: Understandings from Synapse to Society draws together an eclectic set of methodological and conceptual tools for a more diverse understanding of alcohol use, misuse, and treatment. Moving past the understanding of alcohol usage through the lens of a disease-based model, this book approaches the topic from an individual cognition, small group/system social interactions, and population level studies. Each of these approaches examines the phenomena of alcohol use and misuse differently and each offers its own ways to combat problematic behavior. While these new viewpoints are often construed as antagonistic to the disease based model, the book explores how they can also be complimentary. The Handbook brings together an international group of experts in the field to explore how alcohol use and misuse can be understood at varying levels and how these varying conceptualizations both contrast and combine.
Key Features
- Synthesizes varied levels of analysis on alcohol use
- Explores alcohol use from an individual through societal levels
- Examines disease-based versus psychosocial approaches
- Considers social identify and alcohol use
- Details how Big Data is used in alcohol research
Readership
Researchers, professors, and students in the field of psychology and addiction, health psychology, and the biology of addiction. Secondary markets include those in public health and policy change
Table of Contents
1. The alcohol landscape and methodologies: a multilevel understanding
2. How alcohol works: pharmacological effects of alcohol and synthetic alternatives
3. Biological approaches to use and misuse: The disease-based model of alcohol misuse
4. Learning from the deceased: forensic psychopathology and insights into alcohol misuse
5. Leaving a legacy: neurological change in alcohol use and misuse
6. Genes and alcohol use
7. Learning in alcohol use and misuse: reinforcement and reward
8. Alcohol and cognitive performance
9. Alcohol and attentional processes
10. Running low on will-power: self-regulation and alcohol use
11. Thinking about my thoughts about alcohol: metacognitive understandings
12. Levels of cognitive understanding: reflective and impulsive cognition in alcohol use and misuse
13. Psychosocial approaches to alcohol: The need for change?
14. Social cognition in alcohol use and misuse
15. Motivational models of alcohol use
16. Alcohol (mis)use and emotion
17. Intervening via social cognitive accounts of alcohol use and misuse processes in intervention practices
18. Social cognitive models of alcohol use and misuse: what is their predictive validity?
19. ‘I can keep up with the best of them’: The role of norms on drinking behaviour
20. Alcohol and individual / group performance
21. Identity and alcohol use and misuse
22. Taking social identity into practice
23. Sociological constructions of alcohol and alcoholism. Current and historical perspectives
24. Bringing it together- implications of social connections for practice and intervention
25. Understanding alcohol use and misuse via Big Data
26. Public health challenges: how alcohol affects society (taxation, healthcare, welfare, legal etc, current and future)
27. Public Health messaging around alcohol: lessons learned
28. Providing public healthcare for alcohol misuse: historical contexts, present provision and future prospects
29. Disease based vs psychosocial approaches: contrasts and synthesis
30. Working together: barriers and opportunities for evidence-based practice
31. Alcohol: understandings from synapse to society
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167205
About the Authors
Daniel Frings
Dr. Daniel Frings has authored over 37 publications, including journal articles, book chapters, a popular press psychology book, and a concise overview of social psychology aimed at students. His research focuses on social identity processes, with a focus on addiction. He has also published widely in the field of psychophysiology and is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Applied Social Psychology (Wiley).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, London South Bank University, UK
Ian Albery
Dr. Ian Paul Albery has authored more than 100 publications (journal articles, books, and book chapters) including two successful undergraduate textbooks (Complete Psychology and Key Concepts in Health Psychology). In addition to his collaborative work with Dr. Daniel Frings examining social identity processes in addictive behaviors, he has published widely in the area of attentional processes in addiction and other health behaviors. He is also an Assistant Editor of Addictive Behaviors and Addictive Behaviors Reports (Elsevier), and is Director for the Centre for Addictive Behaviors Research at London South Bank University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research and Enterprise, School of Applied Sciences, London South Bank University, UK
