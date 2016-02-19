The Hallucinogens
The Hallucinogens attempts to provide a detailed description of the hallucinogens in a single volume. Hallucinogens are chemicals which in nontoxic doses produce changes in perception, in thought, and in mood, but which seldom produce mental confusion, memory loss, or disorientation for person, place, and time. These latter changes are characteristic of organic brain reactions following intoxications with alcohol, anesthetics, and other toxic drugs. The book covers the following hallucinogens: plant ß-phenethylamines, d-lysergic acid diethylamide, ololiuqui, indole hallucinogens derived from tryptophan, and taraxein. The discussions include their chemistry, biochemistry, and neurophysiological effects. The final chapter deals with animal studies with hallucinogenic drugs. This work has been written for chemists, biochemists, psychologists, sociologists, and research physicians. While it cannot satisfy each group fully, it is sufficiently comprehensive and well documented so that each group can use it as a springboard for future enquiry into these fascinating chemicals.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Plant ß-Phenethylamines
Introduction
Mescaline
Mescaline Analogs
Amphetamines
Methylenedioxyamphetamines
Asarone
Kava Kava
Safrole
Sympathomimetic Amines
References
Chapter II A. d-Lysergic Acid Diethylamide
Introduction
Sources of LSD
Chemistry of LSD
Pharmacology
Biochemistry of LSD
Neurophysiological Effects
Comparison of Some Ergot Alkaloids for Psychotomimetic Activity
Toxicology of LSD
Complications When LSD is Given
Dose and Psychological Activity
Effect of LSD on Normal Subjects
Psychotomimetic Reaction to LSD
The Psychedelic Experience
Effect of LSD on Schizophrenic Patients
Use of LSD in Psychotherapy
Rapid Personality Change and LSD
Criticisms of LSD Therapy and Rebuttal
Modifiers of the LSD Experience
How Does LSD Work
Some Consequences of LSD's Introduction to Psychiatry
Chapter II B. Ololiuqui: The Ancient Aztec Narcotic
History and Identification
Taxonomy of Convolvulaceae Containing Ergot Alkaloids
Chemistry
Psychological Properties
References
Chapter III. Adrenochrome and Some of Its Derivatives
Introduction
Chemistry
Chemical Properties
Biochemical Properties
Formation and Metabolism of Adrenochrome
Psychological Properties of Adrenochrome
Adrenolutin
Prolonged Reactions to Adrenochrome and Adrenolutin
Anxiety and Adrenochrome
Anxiety and Adrenolutin
5,6-Dihydroxy-N-Methylindole
Adrenochrome Monosemicarbazone
References
Chapter IV. Indole Hallucinogens Derived from Tryptophan
Introduction
Tryptophan
Tryptamine
Cohoba, the Narcotic Snuff of Ancient Haiti
Dimethyl- and Diethyltryptamines
Effect of Bufotenine, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and Diethyltryptamine (DET) on Animal Behavior
Cross-Tolerance of DMT
α-Methyltryptamine
α-Ethyltryptamine
Methyl-2-Methyltryptamine
Iboga Alkaloids
Harmine
Psilocybin
Yohimbine
How Tryptamine Hallucinogens Act
Serotonin
Drugs and Central Serotonin or Noradrenaline
References
Chapter V. Hallucinogens Related to Parasympathetic Biochemistry
Introduction
Factors Which Produce Synaptic Depression
Factors Which Produce Excitation
Acetylcholine
Acetylcholinesterase
Anticholinesterases as Hallucinogens
Cholinergic-Blocking Hallucinogens
Benactyzine
Cholineacetylase Inhibitors as Antihallucinogens
Anesthetic Hallucinogens
References
Chapter VI. Taraxein
Introduction
Biochemistry of Taraxein
Psychological Properties
How Does Taraxein Work
References
Chapter VII. Animal Studies of Hallucinogenic Drugs
Introduction
Studies in Invertebrates
Lower Vertebrates
Higher Vertebrates
General Effect of Hallucinogenic Drugs Introduced Intrasystemically
Intracerebral Effect of Hallucinogenic Drugs
Behavioral Correlates of Electrophysiological Effects of Hallucinogens
Effects of Hallucinogenic Drugs on Learning and Other Higher Cognitive Functions
Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
