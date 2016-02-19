The Hadron Mass Spectrum
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Rheinfels Workshop on the Hadron Mass Spectrum, St. Goar, Germany September 3-6 1990
Description
The Hadron Mass Spectrum covers the proceedings of the Rheinfels Workshop on the Hadron Mass Spectrum, held in St. Goar, Germany on September 3-6, 1990. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in hadron spectroscopy.
The selection first offers information on strange meson and strangeonium spectroscopy and strangeonium production from LASS. The book also takes a look at the status of strange meson spectroscopy, including status of the spectroscopy, systematics of the level structure, and contributions from LASS.
The publication examines the scalar meson enigma and two photon couplings of scalar and tensor mesons. The manuscript also touches on rhoprimes, omegaprimes, and glueballs; meson production mechanisms and selection criteria for cryptoexotic states; and light meson spectroscopy and threshold effects. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in hadron mass spectrum.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Committees
Opening Address
Part 1. Strange Mesons and Strangeonia
Strange Meson and Strangeonium Spectroscopy: Introduction
Strangeonium Production from Lass
Preliminary Partial-Wave Analysis of the Κ+Κ0sπ- System Produced in 8Gev/c K-p Interactions
The Status of Strange Meson Spectroscopy
Interpretation of the qq Level Structure in the Strange Meson Sector
Part 2. The Scalar and Tensor Mesons
The Scalar Meson Enigma
Scalar Mesons as qq Systems with Meson-Meson Admixtures
Study of the Centrally Produced ππ and KK Systems
A Study of the A0(980) Meson in Radiative J/Ψ Decays
Two Photon Couplings of Scalar and Tensor Mesons
Two Photon Production of Jpc=1++ Resonances
Amplitude Analysis of the KK System in J/Ψ Radiative Decay
Tensor Mesons in pp-Annihilations at Lear
p°p° and a2(1320) Production in χχ Collisions at Argus
The Axial Vector Resonances, A1 and H1 , in the π-p Charge Exchange Reaction
Part 3. Radial Excitations of Vectors and Pseudoscalars
Evidence for Pi(1270) Production in the Reaction K-p→π+π-Λ
e+e- Annihilation into Multihadrons in the 1350-2400 meV Energy Range
Rhoprimes, Omegaprimes and Glueballs
Two-Photon Production of nππ Final States
Study of the Radiative Decay J/Ψ→ynπ+π-
0-+ and 1++ States from J/Ψ Radiative Decays
Partial Wave Analysis of ΚKπ from pp→Κ+Κ0π-Χ at 8GeV/c
Study of K°K° Production in Radiative J/Ψ Decays
Part 4. Exotic States
GAMS Results
Search for Exotic States, BNL Experiments E818 and E852
Study on the wπ° and nπ- Systems in the π-p Reaction at KEK
Search for the U(3.1)→Λpπ's from pp Interactions at 8GeV/c
On Some Meson Production Mechanisms and Selection Criteria for Cryptoexotic States
Evidence for the U(3100) and Related States
Part 5. Conventional Meson Resonances, Glueballs, Hybrids and Multiquark States: Theory
Exotic Mesons 1990
Light Meson Spectroscopy and Threshold Effects
A Model for Pseudoscalar-Pseudoscalar Scattering and Production
Part 6. Baryons, Dibaryons and Massive Hadrons
Charmed Baryons
Light Quark Baryons
The H Dibaryon in Experimental Physics
Tetraquarks, Pentaquarks and Hexaquarks
Some Comments on the Possibilities for Searches for the Pentaquark
Search for Pentaquarks in High Energy π Nucleus Interactions
Search for the "Pentaquark" P in the Hyperon Beam Experiment at CERN
Part 7. Physics with New Facilities
Wide and Narrow Resonances at Future Electron Positron Colliders
Few Body Physics at New Proton Cooler Rings
Hadron Physics at the New CW Electron Accelerators
Hadron Spectroscopy at RHIC and KAON
Experiments on Hadron Spectroscopy on UNK Hyperon Beam
Part 8. Hadrons in QCD
QCD Generates the p-Resonance
Hadron Masses in Lattice QCD
The Diquark Model Analysis for the Mass Spectrum of the Multiquark System qkqh
Part 9. Non-Leptonïc Decays, Meson Spectroscopy and Spectroscopy of Heavy Flavors
On Strong Physics in Weak Decays
Nonleptonic Weak Decays, Flavor Oscillations, and Diquarks
Final State Interactions and Resonances in Charm Decays
The Helicity Matching Approach to Heavy Hadron Form Factors
Recent Results on Charm Spectroscopy
Semileptonic Decays of Heavy Mesons
Exclusive Hadronic Decays of B Mesons
Charmonium Spectroscopy from p-p Annihilations
Part 10. Panel Discussion and Conference Summary
Panel Discussion on Open Questions in Light Meson Spectroscopy
Conference Summary - Hadron 90
Andrei Sakharov - Pioneer of Hadron Spectroscopy - A Challenge for QCD
List of Participants
Author Index
About the Editor
E. Klempt
K. Peters
Affiliations and Expertise
