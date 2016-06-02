The Gut-Brain Axis
1st Edition
Dietary, Probiotic, and Prebiotic Interventions on the Microbiota
Description
The Gut-Brain Axis: Dietary, Probiotic, and Prebiotic Interventions on the Microbiota examines the potential for microbial manipulation as a therapeutic avenue in central nervous system disorders in which an altered microbiota has been implicated, and explores the mechanisms, sometimes common, by which the microbiota may contribute to such disorders.
Key Features
- Focuses on specific areas in which the microbiota has been implicated in gut-brain communication
- Examines common mechanisms and pathways by which the microbiota may influence brain and behavior
- Identifies novel therapeutic strategies targeted toward the microbiota in the management of brain activity and behavior
Readership
Professors, Associate Professors, PostDocs, Graduate Students, and Team Leaders researching: Gut-brain axis, Neuro-Gastroenterology, Microbiology, Nutrition, Food Science, Psychiatry, Behavioral Sciences, Neuroscience, Translational Research
Table of Contents
- Global and Epidemiological Perspectives on Diet and Mood
- Targeting the microbiota: Considerations for developing probiotics as functional foods
- Food- and non-food based strategies for effective delivery of probiotics
- Bioactive- and non-bioactive food constituents and their influence on the microbiome
- Correlating the gut microbiome to health and disease
- The microbiome and aging: Impact on health and wellbeing
- Importance of the microbiota in early life and influence on future health
- Utility of microbial genome sequencing in probiotic strain identification: Promises and pitfalls
- Germ-Free Animals: A Key Tool in Unravelling How the Microbiota Affects Brain and Behavior
- Sensitivity of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis to the gut microbiota: Opportunities for dietary intervention
- A neuroactive microbiome
- The influence of diet and the gut microbiota in schizophrenia
- Influence of the microbiota on the development and function of "the second brain" - the enteric nervous system
- Dietary inventions and brain-gut disorders
- Altering the gut microbiome for cognitive benefit?
- The role of the microbiota in neurodevelopmental disorders
- The role of the microbiota and potential for dietary intervention in chronic fatigue syndrome
- Potential for pre - and probiotics in managing psychological symptoms associated with alcohol-dependence
- Where next for dietary intetventions and the brain-gut axis?
- Perspectives on targeting the microbiome in developing global populations
- Regulatory considerations for the use and marketing of probiotics and functional foods
- Microbiota and Metabolism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025444
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128023044
About the Editor
Niall Hyland
Dr Niall Hyland is a Lecturer in Pharmacology & Therapeutics and a member of Faculty at the Alimentary Pharamabiotic Centre (APC) at University College Cork (UCC). Prior to returning to Ireland in 2007, his work on lower esophageal sphincter function, at Louisiana State University, had direct clinical implications for gastrointestinal disorders such as reflux disease. He subsequently completed his Ph.D in Pharmacology at Kings College London examining the functional role of neuropeptide Y receptors in the colon. From London, he moved to the University of Calgary in Canada, having obtained an AstraZeneca-supported Fellowship, to study the influence of obesity, inflammation and early-life immune challenge on intestinal physiology. His current research is focused on understanding the role of commensal organisms and putative probiotics on colonic fluid and electrolyte transport and the role of the innate immune system in functional bowel disorders. He has competitively obtained independent research support from the Health Research Board (Ireland), Science Foundation Ireland, through their support of the APC, and from Canadian Association of Gastroenterology-Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Niall has published in leading gastroenterology journals including Gut and Gastroenterology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics Faculty, APC Microbiome Institute, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland
Catherine Stanton
Prof. Catherine Stanton graduated from University College Cork (UCC) with B.Sc and M.Sc. degrees in Nutrition and Food Chemistry, and Ph.D (1988) in Biochemistry from Bournemouth University, UK. She was awarded a D.Sc. from National University of Ireland in 2009, based on published work. She is Principal Research Officer at Teagasc, Moorepark Food Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, and Principal Investigator, Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre, Cork. She leads a research programme on functional foods, with emphasis on milk and fermented dairy foods, including probiotics, and their impact on human nutrition and health. She has coordinated EU-BIOCLA research project, and numerous national grants. She has a H index of 36, having published over 190 papers. She was joint recipient of the Elie Metchnikoff Award 2010 along with colleagues Paul Ross, Colin Hill, Gerald Fitzgerald, for research on the application of Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) in fermented dairy products to improve health and mechanistic basis of LAB and probiotic functionality. She was appointed Adjunct Professor in the College of Medicine and Health at UCC in 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Teagasc Moorepark Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork, Cork, Ireland