The Growth of Electron Microscopy, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
IFSEM: V.E. Cosslett, Early History of the International Federation of Societies for Electron Microscopy. A.B. Maunsbach and G. Thomas, IFSEM 1995: Objectives, Organization, and Functions. Some Individual Societies: P.S. Turner and M. Vesk, Electron Microscopy in Australia. E.M. Horl, The Austrian Society for Electron Microscopy. H. Grumm and P. Schiske, Reminiscences of Walter Glaser. D. Van Dyck, Electron Microscopy in Belgium.G.T. Simon and F.W. Doane, The History of Electron Microscopy in Canada. Electron Microscopy in France: F. Haguenau, Early Findings in the Life Sciences. B. Jouffrey, The Development for Physics and Materials Science. H. Niedrig, The Early History of Electron Microscopy in Germany. G. Schimmel, The History of the German Society for Electron Microscopy. J. Heydenreich, H. Luppa, A. Recknagel, and D. Stiller, Electron Microscopy in the Former German Democratic Republic. S. Viragh and A. Csanady, The Hungarian Group for Electron Microscopy. U. Valdre, Electron Microscopy in Italy. The Growth of Electron Microscopy in Japan: K. Yada, Introduction. B. Tadano, The 37th Subcommittee of the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science, 1939–1947. K. Yada, History of Electron Microscopes at Tohoku University. A. Fukami, K. Adachi, and K. Asakura, Development of Electron Microscopes at Tokyo Imperial University. K. Kanaya, Development of Electron Microscopes at the Electrotechnical Laboratory. K. Ura, Early Electron Microscopes at Osaka University, 1934–1945. Electron Microscopy in the Netherlands: W. van Iterson, Earliest Developments. P. Kruit, F.W. Schapink, J.W. Geus, A.J. Verkleij, and C.E. Hultstaert, Developments since the 1950s. A.B. Maunsbach and B.A. Afzelius, The Development of Electron Microscopy in Scandinavia. M.J. Witcomb and S.A. Wolfe-Coote, Electron Microscopy in Southern Africa.R.M. Fisher, Highlights in the Development of Electron Microscopy in the United States: A Bibliography and Commentary of Published Accounts and EMSA Records. Highlights of the IFSEM Congresses: B.A. Afzelius, Biology. J.L. Hutchison, Materials Science. P.W. Hawkes, Electron Optics. Instrumental Developments: A.W. Agar, The Story of European Commercial Electron Microscopes. G. Mollenstedt, My Early Work on Convergent-Beam Electron Diffraction. H. Hashimoto, Atom Images and IFSEM Affairs in Kyoto, Osaka, and Okayama. M. von Ardenne, Reminiscences on the Origins of the Scanning Electron Microscope and the Electron Microprobe. Microscopes and Microscopy in Japan: T. Komoda, Electron MicroscopeDevelopment at Hitachi in the 1940s. K. Ito, Development of the Electron Microscope at JEOL. S.-I. Shimadzu, Development and Application of Electron Microscopes, Model SM-1 Series, at Shimadzu Corporation. H. Kamogawa, Electron Microscope Research at the Toshiba Corporation. Y. Tashiro and A. Oyama, Development of the Electron Microscope at Kyoto Imperial University Faculty of Medicine. T. Komoda, Instrumentation. A. Ichikawa and Y. Watanabe, Application of Electron Microscopy to Biological Science. Y. Hosaka and T. Hirano, Application of Electron Microscopy to Biological Science (Microbiology). H. Fujita, Applications to Materials Science. K. Yada, Specimen Preparation Techniques. F. Lenz, Towards Atomic Resolution. L.Y. Huang, The Construction of Commercial Electron Microscopes in China. Appendix: P.W. Hawkes, Conference Proceedings and Conference Abstracts. Subject Index.
Description
As a complement to The Beginnings of Electron Microscopy, Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics is pleased to present Volume 96, The Growth of Electron Microscopy. This comprehensive collection of articles surveys the accomplishments of various national groups that comprise the International Federation of Societies of Electron Microscopy (IFSEM).
Readership
Researchers in electrical engineering, optical science and technology, materials science, image processing, and mechanical engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 885
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 3rd July 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080577623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120147380
Reviews
@qu:"Editing by P.W. Hawkes is immaculate and the production, in the usual style of Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, results in a volume that will be a handsome addition to any bookshelf." @source:--MRS BULLETIN @qu:"With the accelerating pace of research and development in so many areas of microscopy, keeping abreast of the widespread literature is becoming increasingly time-consuming. In Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy the Editors are to be congratulated on bringing together in a convenient and comprehensible form a variety of topics of current interest." @source:--J.A. Chapman in LABORATORY PRACTICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Tom Mulvey Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, Department of Electronic Engineering and Applied Physics, U.K.
Benjamin Kazan Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Xerox Corporation, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Peter W. Hawkes Editor-in-Chief
Peter Hawkes graduated from the University of Cambridge and subsequently obtained his PhD in the Electron Microscopy Section of the Cavendish Laboratory. He remained there for several years, working on electron optics and digital image processing before taking up a research position in the CNRS Laboratory of Electron Optics (now CEMES-CNRS) in Toulouse, of which he was Director in 1987. During the Cambridge years, he was a Research Fellow of Peterhouse and a Senior Research fellow of Churchill College. He has published extensively, both books and scientific journal articles, and is a member of the editorial boards of Ultramicroscopy and the Journal of Microscopy. He was the founder-president of the European Microscopy Society, CNRS Silver Medallist in 1983 and is a Fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the Microscopy Society of America (Distinguished Scientist, Physics, 2015), Fellow of the Royal Microscopical Society and Honorary Member of the French Microscopy Society. In 1982, he was awarded the ScD degree by the University of Cambridge.
In 1982, he took over editorship of the Advances in Electronics & Electron Physics (now Advances in Imaging & Electron Physics) from Claire Marton (widow of the first editor, Bill Marton) and followed Marton's example in maintaining a wide range of subject matter. He added mathematical morphology to the topics regularly covered; Jean Serra and Gerhard Ritter are among those who have contributed.
In 1980, he joined Professor Wollnik (Giessen University) and Karl Brown (SLAC) in organising the first international conference on charged-particle optics, designed to bring together opticians from the worlds of electron optics, accelerator optics and spectrometer optics. This was so successful that similar meetings have been held at four-year intervals from 1986 to the present day. Peter Hawkes organised the 1990 meeting in Toulouse and has been a member of the organising committee of all the meetings. He has also participated in the organization of other microscopy-related congresses, notably EMAG in the UK and some of the International and European Congresses on electron microscopy as well as three Pfefferkorn conferences.
He is very interested in the history of optics and microscopy, and recently wrote long historical articles on the correction of electron lens aberrations, the first based on a lecture delivered at a meeting of the Royal Society. He likewise sponsored biographical articles for the Advances on such major figures as Ernst Ruska (Nobel Prize 1986), Helmut Ruska, Bodo von Borries, Jan Le Poole and Dennis Gabor (Nobel Prize, 1971). Two substantial volumes of the series were devoted to 'The Beginnings of Electron Microscopy' and 'The Growth of Electron Microscopy'. and others have covered 'Cold Field Emission Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy' and 'Aberration-corrected Electron Microscopy', with contributions by all the main personalities of the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'Optique Electronique du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CEMES), Toulouse, France