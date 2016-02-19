The Glycoconjugates V3

Table of Contents



1 Glycosylation of Proteins

Section 1 Oligosaccharide Processing during Glycoprotein Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Sequence of Oligosaccharide Processing

III. Processing Enzymes

IV. Alternate Processing Pathway

V. Assembly of Phosphorylated High-Mannose Oligosaccharides

VI. Regulation of Oligosaccharide Processing

VII. Why Processing?

Section 2 Glycosylation Pathways in the Biosynthesis of Nonreducing Terminal Sequences in Oligosaccharides of Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Glycosyltransferases

III. Biosynthesis of N-Linked Oligosaccharides

IV. Biosynthesis of O-Linked Oligosaccharides

Section 3 Inhibition of Lipid-Dependent Glycosylation

I. Introduction

II. The Dolichol Pathway of Protein Glycosylation

III. Inhibitors of Protein Glycosylation

IV. Biological Consequences of Inhibiting Glycosylation

Section 4 The Variable Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation and Its Effect on the Efficiency of Glycosylation

I. Overview of Glycoprotein Biosynthesis

II. In Vivo and in Vitro Methods for Investigating the Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation

III. Results Obtained on the Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation

IV. Slowing of Peptide Elongation by Transfer of the Precursor Oligosaccharide to Nascent Chains

V. Receptor Sites for Transfer of the Precursor Oligosaccharide Other Than Nascent Chains

VI. Summary

Section 5 Intracellular Transport of Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Intracellular Transport of Nonmembranous Glycoproteins

III. Intracellular Transport of Membrane-Bound Glycoproteins

IV. Control of Intracellular Transport of Glycoproteins

Section 6 Nonenzymatic Glycosylation of Proteins in Vitro and in Vivo

I. Introduction

II. Nonenzymatic Glycosylation of Hemoglobin and Other Proteins

III. Relevance of Nonenzymatic Glucosylation to Pathophysiology of Diabetes

2 Glycosylation and Development

Section 1 Glycosyltransferases in the Differentiation of Slime Molds

I. Introduction

II. Development and Glycosyltransferase Activity

Section 2 Cell Surface Glycosyltransferase Activities during Fertilization and Early Embryogenesis

I. Introduction

II. The Glycosyltransferases

III. Necessary Controls for Assay of Surface-Associated Glycosyltransferases

IV. Cell Surface Glycosyltransferases during Fertilization

V. Cell Surface Glycosyltransferases during Embryogenesis

VI. In Vitro Assays of Adhesive Recognition in Which the Role of Surface Glycosyltransferases Has Been Explored

VII. Use of the T/t Complex Morphogenetic Mutants to Test Further the Involvement of Surface Glycosyltransferases in Cellular Interactions

VIII. Conclusions and Future Directions

Section 3 Glycosyltransferases in Fetal, Neonatal, and Adult Colon: Relationship to Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Embryonic Development and Differentiation of Colon

III. Colonic Glycoprotein Biosynthesis

IV. Colonic Epithelial Glycosyltransferases

V. Summary

Section 4 Proteoglycans in Developing Embryonic Cartilage

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Aspects of Cartilage Development

III. Sulfated Proteoglycan Structure

IV. Proteoglycan Synthesis

V. Extraction and Terminology of Proteoglycans

VI. Proteoglycan Immunochemistry

VII. Proteoglycans in Embryonic Cartilage

VIII. Proteoglycan Changes during Chondrogenesis

IX. Intracellular Proteins of Chondrocytes

X. Conclusions

Section 5 Membrane Glycoconjugates in the Maturation and Activation of T and B Lymphocytes

I. Introduction

II. Major Lymphocyte Subgroups

III. Separation of T and B Lymphocytes

IV. Lymphocytic Cell Lines and Leukemic Cells as Sources of Pure Lymphoid Cells

V. Induction of Lymphoid Cell Division and Differentiation In Vitro

VI. Characterization and Structure of Normal Lymphocyte Surface Glycoproteins

VII. Lymphocyte Glycosphingolipids

VII. Concluding Remarks

Section 6 Expression of Glycosphingolipid Glycosyltransferases in Development and Transformation

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Gangliosides in Developing Animal Brains

III. Biosynthesis of Blood-Group-Related Glycosphingolipids in Chemically Differentiated Cultured Cells

IV. Biosynthesis in Vitro of Glycosphingolipids of the Forssman Family in Chemically Transformed Cultured Cells

V. Conclusions

3 Glycoconjugates in Cellular Adhesion and Aggregation

Section 1 Fibronectin-Proteoglycan Binding as the Molecular Basis for Fibroblast Adhesion to Extracellular Matrices

I. Cell Adhesion to Extracellular Matrices and Its Significance

II. Biology of Fibroblast Adhesion to the Tissue Culture Substratum

III. Biochemistry of Fibroblast Adhesion Sites

IV. Glycosaminoglycans in Adhesion

V. Supramolecular Interactions in Adhesion Sites

VI. Molecular Model of Cell Substratum Adhesion

Section 2 Biochemistry of Fibronectin

I. Introduction

II. Biological Activities in Fibronectin

III. Structure of Fibronectin

IV. Structures of Cellular versus Plasma Fibronectins

V. Cellular Receptor for Fibronectin

VI. Synthesis and Regulation

VII. Prospects

