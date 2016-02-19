The Glycoconjugates V3
1st Edition
Glycoproteins, Glycolipids and Proteoglycans
Description
The Glycoconjugates: Mammalian Glycoproteins, Glycolipids, and Proteoglycans Volume III is a collaboration of different experts in the field of molecular biology on the subject of glycoconjugates.
The third volume covers topics such as the glycosylation of proteins, inhibition of lipid-dependent glycosylation, and the relationship between translation and glycosylation. Also included are topics such as the intracellular transport of glycoproteins, the nonenzymatic glycosylation of proteins, and the glycosyltransferases and proteoglycans in the colon and B and T cells.
The book is recommended for molecular biologists, organic chemists, and biochemists who would like to know more about glycolipids and glycoproteins and their applications.
1 Glycosylation of Proteins
Section 1 Oligosaccharide Processing during Glycoprotein Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Sequence of Oligosaccharide Processing
III. Processing Enzymes
IV. Alternate Processing Pathway
V. Assembly of Phosphorylated High-Mannose Oligosaccharides
VI. Regulation of Oligosaccharide Processing
VII. Why Processing?
References
Section 2 Glycosylation Pathways in the Biosynthesis of Nonreducing Terminal Sequences in Oligosaccharides of Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Glycosyltransferases
III. Biosynthesis of N-Linked Oligosaccharides
IV. Biosynthesis of O-Linked Oligosaccharides
References
Section 3 Inhibition of Lipid-Dependent Glycosylation
I. Introduction
II. The Dolichol Pathway of Protein Glycosylation
III. Inhibitors of Protein Glycosylation
IV. Biological Consequences of Inhibiting Glycosylation
References
Section 4 The Variable Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation and Its Effect on the Efficiency of Glycosylation
I. Overview of Glycoprotein Biosynthesis
II. In Vivo and in Vitro Methods for Investigating the Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation
III. Results Obtained on the Temporal Relationship between Translation and Glycosylation
IV. Slowing of Peptide Elongation by Transfer of the Precursor Oligosaccharide to Nascent Chains
V. Receptor Sites for Transfer of the Precursor Oligosaccharide Other Than Nascent Chains
VI. Summary
References
Section 5 Intracellular Transport of Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Intracellular Transport of Nonmembranous Glycoproteins
III. Intracellular Transport of Membrane-Bound Glycoproteins
IV. Control of Intracellular Transport of Glycoproteins
References
Section 6 Nonenzymatic Glycosylation of Proteins in Vitro and in Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Nonenzymatic Glycosylation of Hemoglobin and Other Proteins
III. Relevance of Nonenzymatic Glucosylation to Pathophysiology of Diabetes
References
2 Glycosylation and Development
Section 1 Glycosyltransferases in the Differentiation of Slime Molds
I. Introduction
II. Development and Glycosyltransferase Activity
References
Section 2 Cell Surface Glycosyltransferase Activities during Fertilization and Early Embryogenesis
I. Introduction
II. The Glycosyltransferases
III. Necessary Controls for Assay of Surface-Associated Glycosyltransferases
IV. Cell Surface Glycosyltransferases during Fertilization
V. Cell Surface Glycosyltransferases during Embryogenesis
VI. In Vitro Assays of Adhesive Recognition in Which the Role of Surface Glycosyltransferases Has Been Explored
VII. Use of the T/t Complex Morphogenetic Mutants to Test Further the Involvement of Surface Glycosyltransferases in Cellular Interactions
VIII. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Section 3 Glycosyltransferases in Fetal, Neonatal, and Adult Colon: Relationship to Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Development and Differentiation of Colon
III. Colonic Glycoprotein Biosynthesis
IV. Colonic Epithelial Glycosyltransferases
V. Summary
References
Section 4 Proteoglycans in Developing Embryonic Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Aspects of Cartilage Development
III. Sulfated Proteoglycan Structure
IV. Proteoglycan Synthesis
V. Extraction and Terminology of Proteoglycans
VI. Proteoglycan Immunochemistry
VII. Proteoglycans in Embryonic Cartilage
VIII. Proteoglycan Changes during Chondrogenesis
IX. Intracellular Proteins of Chondrocytes
X. Conclusions
References
Section 5 Membrane Glycoconjugates in the Maturation and Activation of T and B Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. Major Lymphocyte Subgroups
III. Separation of T and B Lymphocytes
IV. Lymphocytic Cell Lines and Leukemic Cells as Sources of Pure Lymphoid Cells
V. Induction of Lymphoid Cell Division and Differentiation In Vitro
VI. Characterization and Structure of Normal Lymphocyte Surface Glycoproteins
VII. Lymphocyte Glycosphingolipids
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Section 6 Expression of Glycosphingolipid Glycosyltransferases in Development and Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Gangliosides in Developing Animal Brains
III. Biosynthesis of Blood-Group-Related Glycosphingolipids in Chemically Differentiated Cultured Cells
IV. Biosynthesis in Vitro of Glycosphingolipids of the Forssman Family in Chemically Transformed Cultured Cells
V. Conclusions
References
3 Glycoconjugates in Cellular Adhesion and Aggregation
Section 1 Fibronectin-Proteoglycan Binding as the Molecular Basis for Fibroblast Adhesion to Extracellular Matrices
I. Cell Adhesion to Extracellular Matrices and Its Significance
II. Biology of Fibroblast Adhesion to the Tissue Culture Substratum
III. Biochemistry of Fibroblast Adhesion Sites
IV. Glycosaminoglycans in Adhesion
V. Supramolecular Interactions in Adhesion Sites
VI. Molecular Model of Cell Substratum Adhesion
References
Section 2 Biochemistry of Fibronectin
I. Introduction
II. Biological Activities in Fibronectin
III. Structure of Fibronectin
IV. Structures of Cellular versus Plasma Fibronectins
V. Cellular Receptor for Fibronectin
VI. Synthesis and Regulation
VII. Prospects
References
Index
