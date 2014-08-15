The Globalization of Chinese Business
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Evolution of Chinese Management
- 1: The Real Leap Forward: China’s R&D and innovation strategy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Real Leap Forward
- Catching up in high-potential sectors
- Conclusion
- 2: ‘With a little help from the state’: endogenous and exogenous dynamics in China’s cluster economy
- Abstract
- The structure of the Wenzhou district economy
- Elements for a typology of China’s clusters
- The role of trade in the ascent of the Wenzhou economy in the global value chain
- Obstacles in the development of Wenzhou’s economy
- The impact of informal finance on Wenzhou’s cluster economy
- Establishment of the Wenzhou financial pilot zone as an answer to the private debt crisis?
- Concluding remarks
- 3: State-owned versus private enterprises in China: adoption of modern HRM practices
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theoretical framework: adoption of modern HRM practices
- Hypotheses
- Empirical methodology
- State-owned and private enterprise HRM practices compared
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- 4: The influence of family control on business performance and financial structure: a matched pair investigation of listed companies in China
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theoretical framework and hypotheses
- Empirical methodology
- Data analysis
- Discussion
- Implications
- Conclusion
- 5: Internationalisation strategies of medium-size multinational firms: when size matters in Chinese markets
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theoretical background
- Research framework
- Field study: method and evidence
- Results and findings
- Managerial implications
- Further research steps and additional research directions
- 6: Transfer of HRM practices in French multinational companies: the case of French subsidiaries in China
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Transfer of HRM practices at three levels
- Cultural distance
- Institutional interactions
- Entry mode choice
- Expatriates
- Methodology and research design
- Findings and discussion
- The reproduction of HRM practices in a foreign market
- Parent company HRM practices in foreign market adaptation
- Conclusion
- 7: How risky is China’s red capitalism? Restructuring in the Chinese financial services sector
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conceptualising the sustainability of the Chinese capitalist system
- Statistical analysis of the financial services sector in China
- Reforms and control of the banking sector and of financial services
- Concluding analysis: How risky is China’s capitalist system judging by its financial services industry?
Part 2: China’s Growing Services Sector
- 8: The effects of the global financial crisis on the Shanghai stock market
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Literature review
- Data and methodology
- Research findings and analysis
- Conclusions
- Appendix
- 9: Chinese healthcare system reforms and household saving patterns: some stylised facts
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Healthcare sector reform in urban China
- Literature review on saving behaviour in China
- Data and empirical analysis
- Conclusion
- 10: China’s growing consumer culture: implications for marketing strategy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Bridging the urban−rural divide
- The diversification of taste and consumer discernment
- China’s Food Safety Law and Tort Law
- Implications for marketing strategy
- Summary and conclusions
- 11: Country-of-origin effects on Chinese consumption of branded foreign products
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Literature review
- Research method
- Research results and discussions
- Managerial implications and conclusion
- 12: Advertising in the luxury sector in China: standardisation or adaptation? A comparison between China and Italy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cross-cultural research in advertising
- Advertising: a comparison between China and Italy
- Luxury fashion advertising: a comparative analysis
- A comparison between Chinese and Italian ads
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusion and managerial implications
- 13: Asian growing markets and competition: evidence in the Chinese wine market
- Abstract
- Wine in Asian markets
- Chinese consumers
- Chinese wine consumers
- Demand for imported wine in China
- Conclusions
Description
The main theme of the book is the globalisation of China’s markets and Chinese business management in the context of ongoing reform at home and the country’s growing global economic role. The Globalisation of Chinese Business includes contributions relating to a wide range of manufacturing and service sectors, encompassing such areas as foreign investment, state and private enterprise, human resource management, consumer culture and advertising, financial markets and healthcare. Following an introduction by the editor there are four sections, the first focused on the globalisation of Chinese management and the second on the evolution of Chinese management. The remaining sections contain chapters on China’s growing service sector, growing markets and competition, and healthcare system reform. An epilogue by the editor in the remaining section concludes.
Key Features
- Covers a range of managerial issues relating to both manufacturing and services in China in the context of ongoing managerial reform
- Discusses the corporate strategies of both Chinese and foreign companies
- Examines the targeting of Chinese and global markets
- Details the globalisation of Chinese business management
Readership
University teachers concerned with Asian economies and business management, MBA Students and Business Management studies undergraduates and Traders and Investors targeting the Chinese and other Asian markets
Details
Reviews
"The reader will find this book more interesting and helpful in understanding China than other books which focus either on micro-level factors or macro-level factors...very useful in guiding foreign investors in different sectors and from different perspectives." --Pacific Affairs
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robert Taylor Author
Robert Taylor was formerly Director of the Centre for Chinese Studies and Reader in Modern Chinese Studies at the University of Sheffield. He is the author of a number of studies and academic articles relating to Chinese business management and China’s foreign policy, including Greater China and Japan and the edited volume, International Business in China: Understanding the Global Economic Crisis. He also contributed a chapter on China to the volume, edited by H.Hasegawa and C.Noronha, Asian Business and Management: Theory, Practice and Perspectives.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Director of the Centre for Chinese Studies and Reader in Modern Chinese Studies at the University of Sheffield.