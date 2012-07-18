The Global Textile and Clothing Industry
1st Edition
Technological Advances and Future Challenges
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Chapter 1: Introduction: trends in the global textile industry
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Developments in the textile industry
1.3 Current challenges in the textile industry
1.4 About this book
1.5 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Trends in textile markets and their implications for textile products and processes
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Looking back: textiles in the regime of extensive accumulation, 1989–2008
2.3 Constraints for textiles in a new regime of intensive accumulation
2.4 Understanding patterns of transformation
2.5 Conclusions for managing the textile business
Chapter 3: The impact of environmental regulation on future textile products and processes
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Globalisation of the textile industry
3.3 The current impact of the textile industry on the environment
3.4 Holistic thinking – a step by step approach to reducing environmental impacts
3.5 Future challenges for the dyeing industry
3.6 Conclusions
Chapter 4: The importance of innovation-driven textile research and development in the textile industry
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Innovations in fibres
4.3 Innovations in textile production technologies
4.4 The role of textile universities and academic research institutes in the process of innovation
4.5 European initiatives in innovation in textiles
4.6 Future challenges for the textile industry
Chapter 5: Strategic technology roadmapping in the textile industry
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Technology roadmapping in the textile industry
5.3 Global management
5.4 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Higher education courses in textile science: present and future
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction: higher education systems around the world
6.2 Education systems of selected countries
6.3 The Bologna Agreement and types of degree
6.4 Career progression in the textile industry
6.5 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 7: Recent advances in textile manufacturing technology
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advances in finishing, coating and digital printing technologies
7.3 State-of-the-art nanotechnologies
7.4 Protective textiles
7.5 Bionics, modelling of textile structures, e-textiles and interactive fabrics
Chapter 8: Recent advances in garment manufacturing technology: joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Drivers of bonding and welding technology for the apparel industry
8.3 Welding technologies: thermoplastic adhesives and ultrasonic seam welding
8.4 Other types of welding technology
8.5 Opportunities afforded by 3D scanning and 3D design
8.6 Future trends
8.7 Sources of further information and advice
8.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Automating textile preforming technology for mass production of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Single-step preforming
9.3 Multistep preforming
9.4 Applications of fibre-reinforced composites in textiles
9.5 Future trends and conclusions
9.6 Acknowledgement
Index
Description
Advances in technology, combined with the ever-evolving needs of the global market, are having a strong impact on the textile and clothing sector. The global textile and clothing industry: Technological advances and future challenges provides an essential review of these changes, and considers their implications for future strategies concerning production and marketing of textile products.
Beginning with a review of trends in the global textile industry, the book goes on to consider the impact of environmental regulation on future textile products and processes. Following this, the importance of innovation-driven textile research and development, and the role of strategic technology roadmapping are highlighted. Both the present structure and future adaptation of higher education courses in textile science are reviewed, before recent advances in textile manufacturing technology, including joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design and explored in depth. Finally, The global textile and clothing industry concludes by considering automating textile preforming technology for the mass production of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, The global textile and clothing industry: Technological advances and future challenges is an essential guide to key challenges and developments in this industrial sector.
Key Features
- Comprehensively examines the implications of technological advancements and the evolving needs of the global market on the textile and clothing industry and considers their role on the future of textile manufacturing
- The importance of innovation-driven textile research and development and the role of strategic technology roadmapping are thoroughly investigated
- Recent advances in textile manufacturing technology, including joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design and explored in depth
Readership
Research directors, managing directors and textile and clothing development professionals in sectors ranging from design, production, marketing and management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 18th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095626
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699390
About the Editors
Roshan Shishoo Editor
Professor Roshan Shishoo is Director of Shishoo Consulting, Sweden, and former Director of the Swedish Institute for Polymers and Fibres (IFP). A Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, he has over 40 years' experience in textile research and development, and is an active member of many scientific organisations and committees.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shishoo Consulting, Sweden