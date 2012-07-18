The Global Textile and Clothing Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699390, 9780857095626

The Global Textile and Clothing Industry

1st Edition

Technological Advances and Future Challenges

Editors: Roshan Shishoo
eBook ISBN: 9780857095626
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699390
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Chapter 1: Introduction: trends in the global textile industry

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Developments in the textile industry

1.3 Current challenges in the textile industry

1.4 About this book

1.5 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Trends in textile markets and their implications for textile products and processes

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Looking back: textiles in the regime of extensive accumulation, 1989–2008

2.3 Constraints for textiles in a new regime of intensive accumulation

2.4 Understanding patterns of transformation

2.5 Conclusions for managing the textile business

Chapter 3: The impact of environmental regulation on future textile products and processes

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Globalisation of the textile industry

3.3 The current impact of the textile industry on the environment

3.4 Holistic thinking – a step by step approach to reducing environmental impacts

3.5 Future challenges for the dyeing industry

3.6 Conclusions

Chapter 4: The importance of innovation-driven textile research and development in the textile industry

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Innovations in fibres

4.3 Innovations in textile production technologies

4.4 The role of textile universities and academic research institutes in the process of innovation

4.5 European initiatives in innovation in textiles

4.6 Future challenges for the textile industry

Chapter 5: Strategic technology roadmapping in the textile industry

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technology roadmapping in the textile industry

5.3 Global management

5.4 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Higher education courses in textile science: present and future

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction: higher education systems around the world

6.2 Education systems of selected countries

6.3 The Bologna Agreement and types of degree

6.4 Career progression in the textile industry

6.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 7: Recent advances in textile manufacturing technology

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advances in finishing, coating and digital printing technologies

7.3 State-of-the-art nanotechnologies

7.4 Protective textiles

7.5 Bionics, modelling of textile structures, e-textiles and interactive fabrics

Chapter 8: Recent advances in garment manufacturing technology: joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drivers of bonding and welding technology for the apparel industry

8.3 Welding technologies: thermoplastic adhesives and ultrasonic seam welding

8.4 Other types of welding technology

8.5 Opportunities afforded by 3D scanning and 3D design

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Sources of further information and advice

8.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Automating textile preforming technology for mass production of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single-step preforming

9.3 Multistep preforming

9.4 Applications of fibre-reinforced composites in textiles

9.5 Future trends and conclusions

9.6 Acknowledgement

Index

Description

Advances in technology, combined with the ever-evolving needs of the global market, are having a strong impact on the textile and clothing sector. The global textile and clothing industry: Technological advances and future challenges provides an essential review of these changes, and considers their implications for future strategies concerning production and marketing of textile products.

Beginning with a review of trends in the global textile industry, the book goes on to consider the impact of environmental regulation on future textile products and processes. Following this, the importance of innovation-driven textile research and development, and the role of strategic technology roadmapping are highlighted. Both the present structure and future adaptation of higher education courses in textile science are reviewed, before recent advances in textile manufacturing technology, including joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design and explored in depth. Finally, The global textile and clothing industry concludes by considering automating textile preforming technology for the mass production of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, The global textile and clothing industry: Technological advances and future challenges is an essential guide to key challenges and developments in this industrial sector.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively examines the implications of technological advancements and the evolving needs of the global market on the textile and clothing industry and considers their role on the future of textile manufacturing
  • The importance of innovation-driven textile research and development and the role of strategic technology roadmapping are thoroughly investigated
  • Recent advances in textile manufacturing technology, including joining techniques, 3D body scanning and garment design and explored in depth

Readership

Research directors, managing directors and textile and clothing development professionals in sectors ranging from design, production, marketing and management.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095626
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699390

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Roshan Shishoo Editor

Professor Roshan Shishoo is Director of Shishoo Consulting, Sweden, and former Director of the Swedish Institute for Polymers and Fibres (IFP). A Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, he has over 40 years' experience in textile research and development, and is an active member of many scientific organisations and committees.

Affiliations and Expertise

Shishoo Consulting, Sweden

