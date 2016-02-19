The Germination of Seeds, Third Edition discusses topics concerning seed germination. The book is comprised of seven chapters that tackle subjects relating to the field of germination. Chapter 1 discusses the structure of seeds and seedlings, while Chapter 2 covers the chemical composition of seeds. Chapter 3 tackles the factors affecting germination, and Chapter 4 deals with dormancy, germination inhibition, and stimulation. Chapter 5 talks about the metabolism of germinating seeds, and Chapter 6 discusses the effect of germination inhibitors and stimulators on metabolism and their possible regulatory role. Chapter 7 covers the ecology of germination. The book will be of great interest to botanists, who are particularly concerned with plant physiology.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1. The Structure of Seeds and Seedlings

2. Chemical Composition of Seeds

I Carbohydrates

II Lipids

III Proteins

IV Other Components

3. Factors Affecting Germination

I Viability and Life Span of Seeds

II External Factors Affecting Germination

1. Water

2. Gases

3. Temperature

4. Light

4. Dormancy, Germination Inhibition and Stimulation

I Secondary Dormancy

II Possible Causes of Dormancy

1. Permeability of Seed Coats

2. Temperature Requirements

3. Light Requirements and Their Interaction With Temperature

4. Germination Inhibitors

III Germination Stimulators

IV Hormones in Germination

5. Metabolism of Germinating Seeds

I Changes in Storage Products During Germination

II Metabolism of Storage Products and Synthesis of Nucleic Acids and Proteins

1. Carbohydrates

2. Lipids

3. Proteins

4. Metabolism of Phosphorus-containing Compounds

5. Metabolism of Nucleic Acids

6. Protein Synthesis and Its Dependence on Nucleic Acids

III Respiration

1. Gaseous Exchange

2. Biochemical Aspects of Respiration

6. The Effect of Germination Inhibitors and Stimulator's on Metabolism and Their Possible Regulatory Role

I Effect of Natural Growth Substances

1. Gibberellic Acid

2. Cytokinins

3. Abscisic Acid

4. Ethylene

5. The Regulatory Role of Hormones

II The Effects of Coumarin and Thiourea

1. Effect on Storage Materials

2. Effect on Respiration

3. Other Effects

III The Effect of Various Metabolic Inhibitors

7. The Ecology of Germination

I Effect of the Mother Plant

II External Factors in the Habitat of the Germinating Seed

1. Water

2. Temperature

3. Gases

4. Light

5. Biotic Factors

III Ecological Role of External Factors

1. Moisture and Temperature

2. Gases

3. Light

4. Soil Conditions

5. Inhibitors

6. Biotic Factors

7. Seedling Establishment

Index of Plants

Author Index

Subject Index