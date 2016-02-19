The Geotechnics of Real Materials: The &egr;g&egr;k Method, Volume 39

This book provides a simple new approach to the problems of pressure and deformation associated with real materials. It introduces parameters used to provide original solutions to a wide range of problems. These include: pressure on silo walls and retaining walls (flexible and rigid), trench sheeting, shafts, pipes and tunnels; and settlements of foundations, roads, and embankments. The parameters are readily measured in standard triaxial apparatus, and are combined to provide a stress-strain-time relationship for the soil for specific drainage and boundary conditions.

The first part of the book introduces topics relevant to the second part, i.e. standard geotechnical properties, soil testing, stress problems, earth pressure, flow in permeable media, and classical models such as elasticity and plasticity. In the second part, the parameters are defined and details given on their application to specified boundary conditions, with corrections for variations of stress, dimensions and loading rates. Examples and case histories demonstrate the versatility and validity of the method.

No prior knowledge of geotechnics is assumed. The book will be suitable for students at any level in geotechnics and engineering geology. The emphasis on measured instead of idealised behaviour will appeal to practising engineers who will find in this book simple solutions to some of the most intractable problems in geotechnics.