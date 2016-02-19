The Geometrical Optics Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690522, 9781483293653

The Geometrical Optics Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: David Loshin
eBook ISBN: 9781483293653
Paperback ISBN: 9780750690522
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th May 1991
Description

This workbook is designed to supplement optics textbooks and covers all the traditional topics of geometrical optics. Terms, equations, definitions, and concepts are discussed briefly and explained through a series of problems that are worked out in a step-by-step manner which simplifies the problem-solving process. Additional practice problems are provided at the end of each chapter.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Geometrical Optics; Laws of Reflection and Refraction; Prisms; Curved Refracting Surfaces; Thin Lenses; Cylindrical and Spherocyclindrical Lenses; Thick Lenses and Multiple Lens Systems; Reflection at Plane and Curved Surfaces; Ray Tracing; Summary for Quick Reference

About the Author

David Loshin

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean and Professor of Optometry, College of Optometry, Nova Southeastern University, St. Lauderdale, Fl

