The Geological Evolution of the British Isles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080204604, 9781483285399

The Geological Evolution of the British Isles

1st Edition

Authors: T. R. Owen
eBook ISBN: 9781483285399
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th December 2013
Description

Outlines the geological history and evolution of the British Isles and its surrounding sea areas. New information concerning Britain's evolution has emerged from the recent exploration of the seas around Britain in the search for oil and gas and much of this new information has been incorporated. The book will serve university and college students, sixth-form pupils in geology and will also be valuable to students in the allied disciplines such as geography, oceanography, and civil engineering

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction

"lapetus" - the first Atlantic Ocean

"Even further back...? The old red sandstone continent

From coral seas to mountain chains

From new red sandstone deserts to chalk seas

The final moulding

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285399

About the Author

T. R. Owen

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Swansea, UK

Reviews

@qu:The clarity and economy of every page reflect experience gained in 30 years of teaching and show at the same time why his students regard him so warmly. This volume will put a still wider audience in his debt.

Times Higher Education Supplement @source: @qu:In a refreshing, lively style the author has produced a most enjoyable and readable textbook on a topic often found difficult to teach in school.

Geology Teaching @source:

Ratings and Reviews

