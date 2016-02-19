The Geological Evolution of Australia & New Zealand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122779, 9781483181134

The Geological Evolution of Australia & New Zealand

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: D. A. Brown K. S. W. Campbell K. A. W. Crook
eBook ISBN: 9781483181134
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 420
Description

The Geological Evolution of Australia and New Zealand focuses on the stratigraphy of Australia and New Zealand. This compendium covers the stratigraphy, paleogeography, and paleontology of various systems, including the Precambrian, Cambrian, Ordovician, Silurian, Devonian, and Carboniferous systems. Tectonism and igneous activity of these systems are also examined in this collection. Other systems considered are the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, Cretaceous, Tertiary, and Quaternary systems. This book will be invaluable to archeologists, historians, researchers, and academicians interested in the stratigraphy of Australia and New Zealand, as well as those who wish to study the rock formation of their respective location.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 The Precambnan Systems

2 The Cambrian System

3 The Ordovician System

4 The Silurian System

5 The Devonian System

6 The Carboniferous System

7 The Permian System

8 The Triassic System

9 The Jurassic System

10 The Cretaceous System

11 The Tertiary System

12 The Quaternary System

References

Unpublished References

Map References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181134

