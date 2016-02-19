The Geological Evolution of Australia & New Zealand
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
The Geological Evolution of Australia and New Zealand focuses on the stratigraphy of Australia and New Zealand. This compendium covers the stratigraphy, paleogeography, and paleontology of various systems, including the Precambrian, Cambrian, Ordovician, Silurian, Devonian, and Carboniferous systems. Tectonism and igneous activity of these systems are also examined in this collection. Other systems considered are the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, Cretaceous, Tertiary, and Quaternary systems. This book will be invaluable to archeologists, historians, researchers, and academicians interested in the stratigraphy of Australia and New Zealand, as well as those who wish to study the rock formation of their respective location.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Precambnan Systems
2 The Cambrian System
3 The Ordovician System
4 The Silurian System
5 The Devonian System
6 The Carboniferous System
7 The Permian System
8 The Triassic System
9 The Jurassic System
10 The Cretaceous System
11 The Tertiary System
12 The Quaternary System
References
Unpublished References
Map References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181134