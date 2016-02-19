The Genus Coelomomyces
1st Edition
Editors: John Couch
eBook ISBN: 9780323151368
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 416
Description
The Genus Coelomomyces aims to elucidate the utilization of Coelomomyces spp. as agents for the biological control of mosquitoes.
This book begins with the life history of species of Coelomomyces, followed by the species’ structure and development. It also expounds the taxonomy, experimental systematics, physiology, biochemistry, and culture of Coelomomyces. Lastly, it discusses the ecology and use of Coelomomyces species in biological control. This book will serve as a catalyst for new and expanded studies on Coelomomyces species.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
Text
References
2. Life History of Species of Coelomomyces
I. Introduction
II. Life Cycle of Coelomomyces psorophorae
III. Life History of Species of Coelomomyces Other Than Coelomomyces psorophorae
IV. Coelomomyces as a Member of the Blastocladiales
V. Future Directions and Possible Hazards
References
3. Structure and Development
I. Introduction
II. The Zoospore
III.Infection of Alternate Hosts and Development of the Gametophyte
IV. The Gamete
V. The Zygote
VI.Infection of Mosquito Larvae and Development of the Sporophyte
VII. Zoosporogenesis and Spore Release
References
4. Taxonomy
I. Techniques for Collection, Preservation, and Mounting of Specimens
II. Taxonomic Criteria in the Genus Coelomomyces
III. Systematics
References
5. Experimental Systematics
I. Introduction
II. Periodicity and Synchronization of Gametangial Dehiscence
III. Taxonomic Significance of the Time of Gametangial Dehiscence
IV. Use of Experimental Hybrids to Clarify Species Relationships
V. Biological Significance of Species-Specific Diurnal Periodicity of Gametangial Dehiscence
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
6. Physiology and Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Physical Factors
III. Chemical Factors
IV. Nutrition and the Overall Life Cycle
V. Summary
References
7. Culture
I. In Vivo
II. In Vitro
References
8. Ecology and Use of Coelomomyces Species in Biological Control: A Review
I. Ecology (Host-Parasite Relationships)
II. Natural Control (Infection Levels and Persistence)
III. Field Studies (Releases)
IV. Potential
References
9. Use of Coelomomyces in Biological Control: Introduction of Coelomomyces stegomyiae into
Nukunono, Tokelau Islands
I. Introduction
II. Knowledge of Coelomomyces Infectivity in 1958
III. Actual Process of Invasion and Infection of Mosquito Larvae by Coelomomyces
IV. Collection of Infective Coelomomyces stegomyiae Material at Singapore, March to
August, 1958
V. Introduction of Coelomomyces stegomyiae at Nukunono, September 3-22, 1958
VI. Monitoring Surveys at Nukunono, 1959-1980
VII. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Index
About the Editor
John Couch
