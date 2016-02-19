The Genus Coelomomyces aims to elucidate the utilization of Coelomomyces spp. as agents for the biological control of mosquitoes. This book begins with the life history of species of Coelomomyces, followed by the species’ structure and development. It also expounds the taxonomy, experimental systematics, physiology, biochemistry, and culture of Coelomomyces. Lastly, it discusses the ecology and use of Coelomomyces species in biological control. This book will serve as a catalyst for new and expanded studies on Coelomomyces species.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. Introduction

References

2. Life History of Species of Coelomomyces

I. Introduction

II. Life Cycle of Coelomomyces psorophorae

III. Life History of Species of Coelomomyces Other Than Coelomomyces psorophorae

IV. Coelomomyces as a Member of the Blastocladiales

V. Future Directions and Possible Hazards

References

3. Structure and Development

I. Introduction

II. The Zoospore

III.Infection of Alternate Hosts and Development of the Gametophyte

IV. The Gamete

V. The Zygote

VI.Infection of Mosquito Larvae and Development of the Sporophyte

VII. Zoosporogenesis and Spore Release

References

4. Taxonomy

I. Techniques for Collection, Preservation, and Mounting of Specimens

II. Taxonomic Criteria in the Genus Coelomomyces

III. Systematics

References

5. Experimental Systematics

I. Introduction

II. Periodicity and Synchronization of Gametangial Dehiscence

III. Taxonomic Significance of the Time of Gametangial Dehiscence

IV. Use of Experimental Hybrids to Clarify Species Relationships

V. Biological Significance of Species-Specific Diurnal Periodicity of Gametangial Dehiscence

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

6. Physiology and Biochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Physical Factors

III. Chemical Factors

IV. Nutrition and the Overall Life Cycle

V. Summary

References

7. Culture

I. In Vivo

II. In Vitro

References

8. Ecology and Use of Coelomomyces Species in Biological Control: A Review

I. Ecology (Host-Parasite Relationships)

II. Natural Control (Infection Levels and Persistence)

III. Field Studies (Releases)

IV. Potential

References

9. Use of Coelomomyces in Biological Control: Introduction of Coelomomyces stegomyiae into

Nukunono, Tokelau Islands

I. Introduction

II. Knowledge of Coelomomyces Infectivity in 1958

III. Actual Process of Invasion and Infection of Mosquito Larvae by Coelomomyces

IV. Collection of Infective Coelomomyces stegomyiae Material at Singapore, March to

August, 1958

V. Introduction of Coelomomyces stegomyiae at Nukunono, September 3-22, 1958

VI. Monitoring Surveys at Nukunono, 1959-1980

VII. Discussion and Conclusions

References

