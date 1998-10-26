The Gene Knockout Factsbook, Two-Volume Set
1st Edition
Table of Contents
5-HT1B. 5-HT2c. ACE. ACP5. AROSIN. ACTIVIN REC TYPE II. ACTIVIN/INHIBIN BETA B. ACTIVIN/INHIBIN BETA A. Ada. Ae1. AGA. AGT. AGTR1A. AGTR2. AHR. Alox12p. Alpha Galactosidase. Alpha Lactalbumin. Alpha-Globin. Alpha-Inhibin. Alx-4. AML-1. ANP. Ant1. AP-2. Apo A-1. ApoA-II. ApoB. Apobec-1. ApoC-I. ApoC-III. ApoE. APP. APRT. ARNT. ASGPR2. Asmase. ASS. ATF-2. B7.1. B7.2. Bax. Bcl-x. Bcl2. Bcl6. Bcr. BDNF. Beta C Chain. Beta IL-3. Beta-2 Microglobulin. BETA-CATENIN. BF-1. BF-2. BK2R. BMP1. BMP2. BMP4. BMP7. Bmp8a. Bmp8b. BMPR. Brca1. Brca2. C-erb Aalpha. C-kit. C-mpl. C-rel. C-ROS. C/EBP a. C/EBP beta (NF-IL6). C/EBP delta. C3. C5aR. Calbindin. Calretinin. CART HOMEOPROT1. Casein-Beta. CBFA1. Cbfb. CBS. CCHB1. CCR2. CCR5. CD11a. CD11Bcd14. Cd19. CD1d1. CD22. CD23. CD24. CD28. CD3 Epsilon. CD3 Eta. CD3 Zeta. CD3 Zeta/Eta. CD30. CD31. CD34. CD4. CD40. CD40L. CD43. CD44. CD45. CD5. CD79a. CD8 Alpha. CD8 Beta. CD81. Cdk5. CDX1. Cdx2. CEL. CFTR. CGT. CHK/HYL. Ciap1. CIS. CNTF. CNTFR-Alpha. Collagen III. Collagen V. Complement Factor B. Connexin 26. Connexin 32. Connexin 37. Connexin 40. Cox-2. CPP32. CRABPI. CRABPII. CREB. CREM. CRH. CTLA-4. Cyclin A2. Cyclin D2. CYP1A2. CYP1B1. CYP2E1. CYP7A1. Cytokeratin 10. D1. D3. Dad1. DAG1. DESMIN. DLL1. DNA Ligase I. DNA METHYLTRANSFERASE. DSG3. E-CADHERIN. E-Selectin. E2-2. E2A. E2F-1. EAAC-1. EAP. EBF. ECE-1. ECE-2. EDNRA. EDNRB. EGFR. EKLF. Emr1. EMX1. EMX2. ENDOTHELIN-1. ENDOTHRLIN-3. ENGRAILED-1. ENOS. EphA8. EphB2. Epo. EpoR. ER. ErbB2. ErbB4. ERCC-1. ET-2. ETS2. EVX2. Fac. Factor IX. FADD. FAH. FAK. Fas. Fc Epsilon R Alpha. Fc Gamma R IIB. Fc Gamma R III. FcR Gamma. FGF3. FGF4. FGF5. FGF7. FGFR1. Fgr. Fibrinogen Alpha. Fibrinogen Gamma. FIBRONECTIN. FKH6. FLAP. Fli-1. FLK. FLT1. FOLLISTATIN. Fosb. FucTVII. FUR. FYN. G Alpha 13. G Alpha I2. G Alpha I3. G Alpha o. G Alpha q. G-CSF. GABA(A)-R-Alpha6. GABA(A)-R-Beta3. Galectin-1. GalTase. GAP. GAP43. GATA-1. GATA-2. GATA-4. GDF9. GDNF. GFAP. GK. GLI2. GLP-1R. Glucocerebrosidase. GluR2. GLUT4. Glycoprotein Alpha Subunit. GOOSECOID. Gp130. Gp91 Phox. GR. Granzyme A. Granzyme B. GRF1. GSHPx-1. Gz Alpha. H-2A Alpha. H-2A Beta. H19. H1R. H2-M Alpha. Hck. HDH. HEB. HePTP. HES1. Hexa. Hexb. HGF. HL. HLX. HNF 3 Gamma. HNF-3BETA. HNF-4. HO-1. HO-2. HNF-3BETA. HNF-4. HO-1. HO-2. HOXA1. HOXA1 3RARE. HOXA10. HOXA11. HOXA13. HOXA2. HOXA3. HOXA4. HOXA5. HOXA6. HOXA7. HOXA9. HOXB1. HOXB2. HOXB3. HOXB4. HOXB5. HOXB6. HOXB7. HOXB8. HOXB9. HOXC10. HOXC12. HOXC13. HOXC4. HOXC5. HOXC8. HOXC9. HOXD10. HOXD11. HOXD12. HOXD13. HOXD3. HOXD4. HOXD8. HOXD9. HPRT. HS1. HS2. HS3. IAP. ICAM-1. ICAM-2. ICE. ICSBP. IFN Gamma. IFN Gamma R. IFN Type 1R. IgD. IgE. IGF1. IGF1R. IGF2. IGF2R. IGFBP2. Igh iE. Igh-J. Igh-J + iE. Igk iE. Igk-C. IgM Transmembrane. Ikapa B Alpha. Ikaros. IL-1 Beta. IL-11 Ra 1. IL-12 Alpha. IL-12 Beta. IL-1R1. IL-1ra. IL-2. IL-2R Alpha. IL-2R Beta. IL-2R Gamma. IL-4. IL-5. IL-6. IL-7. IL-7R. IL-8R. INOS. INTEGRIN ALPHA1. INTEGRIN ALPHA3. INTEGRIN ALPHA4. INTEGRIN ALPHA5. INTEGRIN ALPHA6. INTEGRIN ALPHA9. INTEGRIN ALPHAV. Integrin Beta 3. Integrin Beta 6. INTEGRIN BETA 1. Invariant Chain. IP3R1. IR. IRF-1. IRF-2. IRF-4. IRS-1. Isl-1. ITF. JAK3. Keratin 14. Krox-20. Ku80. Kv3.1. Kvbeta 1. L-12LO. L-selectin. LAG3. Lambda 5. LCAT. Lck. LDLR. LEF-1. Leukotriene. LIF. LIFR-beta. LIM1. LMO2. LMP-2. LMP-7. LPL. LRP. LTA4 Hydrolase. Ly-6A. Lyl-1. Lymphotoxin Beta. Lyn. M-CK. Mad1. MAM. MAOA. MAP1b. MASH1. MASH2. Matrilysin. MDR1A. MDR1B. MDR2. Megalin. MEL-18. MET. Mgat1. Mgat3. MGluR1. MGluR2. MGluR4. MGluR5. MGluR6. MHOX. MIP-1 Alpha. MIS. MLH1. MLL. MPR46. MPV17. MR. MRP. MSH2. MSR-A. MT I and MT II. MTF-1. Mu Opiate Receptor. MUG1. Musk. MYB. MYF5. MYF6. MYOD. MYOGENIN. N-CADHERIN. N-myc. NCAM. NEP. Neuregulin. NF-Atp. NF-kappa B (p50). NFATC1. NFKB2. NGF. NKX2-5. NMDAR-1. NMDAR-2A. NMDAR-2B. NMDAR-2C. NNOS. NOTCH1. NRF-2. NT3. NT4. NURR1. OAT. OBF-1. Oct-2. OMP. Otx1. OTX2. P-Cadherin. P-Selectin. P18NF-E2. P38 Kinase. P45NF-E2. P47 Phox. P48. P53. P75NGFR. PAX2. PAX4. PAX7. PDGF Beta-R. PDGF-A. PDGF-B. PDX1. Perforin. Phox2a. PKR. PLAKOGLOBIN. PLB. PLC Gamma 1. PLG. PLP. PMS2. PPAR Alpha. PPCA. PR. PRESENILIN 1. PRLR. PrP. PS2. PTH-PTHrP. PTHrP. PU.1. RAG-1. RAG-2. RAP. RAR ALPHA. RAR BETA. RAR GAMMA. Rb. RBP-J KAPPA. Rel A. Rel B. RXR ALPHA. RXR BETA. RXR GAMMA. RyR1. RyR3. Sc1. ScCKmit. SDF-1/PBSF. SEK1. Sez-6. SF-1. SHH. SHP-2. SLN1. Smad4. SOD1. SOD2. SOD3. SP-A. SP-B. SPALT. SRD5A1. Srm. STAR. Stat3. Stat1. STAT4. STAT5a. STAT6. STK. Switch Gamma 1. Syk. Synaptotamin 1. T-PA. TAL-1. TAP-1. Tau. Tcf-1. TCP 10 bt. TCR Alpha.
Description
The FactsBooks Series has established itself as the best source of easily-accessible and accurate facts about protein groups. Described as "a growing series of excellent manuals" by Molecular Medicine Today, and "essential works of reference" by Trends in Biochemical Sciences, the FactsBooks have become the most popular comprehensive data resources available. Using an easy-to-follow format and drawing from meticulous research, the Factsbooks will keep you up-to-date with the latest advances in structure, amino acid sequences, physicochemical properties, and biological activity. The Gene Knockout FactsBook contains entries, grouped into subject disciplines, covering immunology, neurobiology, development, cancer, and other knockouts. It describes more than 600 gene knockouts described and listed in alphabetical order for easy reference.
Readership
Geneticists and life scientists in all branches, particularly immunologists, cell and developmental biologists, neuroscientists, and molecular biologists.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Tak W. Mak is the Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research in the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a University Professor in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto. He was trained at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the University of Alberta, and the Ontario Cancer Institute. He gained worldwide prominence in 1984 as the leader of the team that first cloned the genes of the human T cell antigen receptor. His group went on to create a series of genetically altered mice that have proved critical to understanding intracellular programs governing the development and function of the immune system, and to dissecting signal transduction cascades in various cell survival and apoptotic pathways. His current research remains centered on mechanisms of immune recognition/regulation, malignant cell survival/death, inflammation in autoimmunity and cancer, and metabolic adaptation in tumor cells. Dr. Mak has published over 700 papers and holds many patents. He has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from universities in North America and Europe, is an Officer of the Orders of Canada and Ontario, and has been elected a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.), a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (U.K.), and a Fellow of the AACR Academy. Dr. Mak has won international recognition as the recipient of the Emil von Behring Prize, the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Sloan Prize of the General Motors Cancer Foundation, the Novartis Prize in Immunology, the Robert Noble Prize, the Killam Prize, the Stacie Prize, the McLaughlin Medal, and the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.
