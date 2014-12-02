The Gastrocnemius, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-4
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Myerson
eBook ISBN: 9780323326490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description
The Gastrocnemius is the largest and most superficial of calf muscles and the main propellant in walking and running. This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover everything from the anatomy and biomechanics to surgical techniques.
About the Authors
Mark Myerson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA
