The Gastrocnemius, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326483, 9780323326490

The Gastrocnemius, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Myerson
eBook ISBN: 9780323326490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

The Gastrocnemius is the largest and most superficial of calf muscles and the main propellant in walking and running. This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover everything from the anatomy and biomechanics to surgical techniques.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326490
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326483

About the Authors

Mark Myerson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA

