The Gaseous State provides a comprehensive discussion on the various areas of concerns in gases. The main concern of the title is the interpretation of the properties of bulk gases in terms of the characteristics of the constituent molecules. The text first details the perfect gas equation, and then proceeds to tackling various gaseous properties. The coverage of the selection includes gas imperfection, collisions, viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion, and energy transfer. The title also covers the Brownian movement and the determination of Avogadro’s number. The book will be most useful to undergraduate students of chemistry.