The Gaseous State - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118673, 9781483181035

The Gaseous State

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division

Authors: N. G. Parsonage
Editors: Robert Robinson H.M.N.H. Irving L. A. K. Staveley
eBook ISBN: 9781483181035
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 184
Description

The Gaseous State provides a comprehensive discussion on the various areas of concerns in gases. The main concern of the title is the interpretation of the properties of bulk gases in terms of the characteristics of the constituent molecules. The text first details the perfect gas equation, and then proceeds to tackling various gaseous properties. The coverage of the selection includes gas imperfection, collisions, viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion, and energy transfer. The title also covers the Brownian movement and the determination of Avogadro’s number. The book will be most useful to undergraduate students of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

General Physical Constants and Conversion Factors

Introduction

1. The Perfect Gas Equation

2. Gas Imperfection

3. Distribution of Velocities

4. Collisions

5. Viscosity

6. Thermal Conductivity

7. Diffusion

8. Thermal Diffusion

9. Brownian Movement and the Determination of Avogadro's Number

10. Energy Transfer

Appendix 1. Some Definite Integrals

Appendix 2. Averaging

Appendix 3. Van der Waals' b

Appendix 4. The Method of Undetermined Multipliers

References

Answers

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181035

About the Author

N. G. Parsonage

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

H.M.N.H. Irving

L. A. K. Staveley

