The Gaseous State
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division
Description
The Gaseous State provides a comprehensive discussion on the various areas of concerns in gases. The main concern of the title is the interpretation of the properties of bulk gases in terms of the characteristics of the constituent molecules. The text first details the perfect gas equation, and then proceeds to tackling various gaseous properties. The coverage of the selection includes gas imperfection, collisions, viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion, and energy transfer. The title also covers the Brownian movement and the determination of Avogadro’s number. The book will be most useful to undergraduate students of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
General Physical Constants and Conversion Factors
Introduction
1. The Perfect Gas Equation
2. Gas Imperfection
3. Distribution of Velocities
4. Collisions
5. Viscosity
6. Thermal Conductivity
7. Diffusion
8. Thermal Diffusion
9. Brownian Movement and the Determination of Avogadro's Number
10. Energy Transfer
Appendix 1. Some Definite Integrals
Appendix 2. Averaging
Appendix 3. Van der Waals' b
Appendix 4. The Method of Undetermined Multipliers
References
Answers
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181035
About the Author
N. G. Parsonage
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine