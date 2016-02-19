The Gas Situation in the ECE Region Around the Year 1990 contains the proceedings of an international symposium of the Committee on Gas of the Economic Commission for Europe, held in Evian, France, at the invitation of the Government of France, on October 2-5, 1978. The symposium provided a forum for evaluating the future of gas in the energy requirements of Europe and North America — the region encompassed by the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), with emphasis on natural gas markets, consumption, and imports and exports.

Comprised of 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the production of natural gas and other gases that exist within the ECE region or can be imported, followed by a discussion on possible sources of natural gas for France and the ECE area in 1990. Subsequent chapters focus on energy from liquefied natural gas; chances for alternative fuels in the gas industry; gas supplies in the United States; and high depth underground coal gasification as a potential energy source for the future. The economic aspects of gas gathering in the North Sea and gas consumption in Czechoslovakia up to 1990 are also examined, along with the use of natural gas for the production of olefins in Western Europe.

This monograph will be of interest to economists and energy policymakers.