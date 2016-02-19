The Gas Situation in the ECE Region Around the Year 1990
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium of the Committee on Gas of the Economic Commission for Europe, Held in Evian, France, at the Invitation of the Government of France, 2-5 October 1978
The Gas Situation in the ECE Region Around the Year 1990 contains the proceedings of an international symposium of the Committee on Gas of the Economic Commission for Europe, held in Evian, France, at the invitation of the Government of France, on October 2-5, 1978. The symposium provided a forum for evaluating the future of gas in the energy requirements of Europe and North America — the region encompassed by the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), with emphasis on natural gas markets, consumption, and imports and exports.
Comprised of 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the production of natural gas and other gases that exist within the ECE region or can be imported, followed by a discussion on possible sources of natural gas for France and the ECE area in 1990. Subsequent chapters focus on energy from liquefied natural gas; chances for alternative fuels in the gas industry; gas supplies in the United States; and high depth underground coal gasification as a potential energy source for the future. The economic aspects of gas gathering in the North Sea and gas consumption in Czechoslovakia up to 1990 are also examined, along with the use of natural gas for the production of olefins in Western Europe.
This monograph will be of interest to economists and energy policymakers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Summary, Conclusions and Recommendations
List of Contributors
A. Production of Natural Gas and Other Gases
Complements ou Rapport Général sur le Theme A
Possible Sources of Natural Gas for France and the ECE Area in 1990
More Energy from LNG
Chances for Alternative Fuels in the Gas Industry
The Use of Gas in the Netherlands After the Year 2000
United States, Gas Supplies: An Overview
The Place of Liquefied Petroleum Gases in the Energy Situation Around 1990
The American Point of View on the Future of the Gas Industry
High Depth Underground Coal Gasification: Potential Energy Source for the Future
Economic Aspects of Gas Gathering in the North Sea
Prospects for the Gas Industry in Great Britain from 1990 to 2000
B. Consumption
The Contribution of Natural Gas to Energy-Saving in Industry
La Contribution du gaz Naturel aux Économies d'énergie dans l'industrie
Sectoral Approach to the Development of Gas Consumption in France Up to 1990,
Natural Gas Savings in the Household and Tertiary Sector in France
Les Economies de gaz Naturel dans le Secteur residentiel et Tertiaire en France
The Place of Gas in the Energy Supplies of France
La Place du gaz dans l'approvisionnement énergetique de la France
Trends in the Development of Gas Consumption in Czechoslovakia up to 1990
Natural Gas and LPG Utilization in the 1990s in Hungary
Expected Consequences of Measures of Gas Conservation and Efficient Utilization in Various Industries
Use of Natural Gas for Olefin Production in Western Europe
Utilisation du gaz Naturel Pour la Production d'olefines en Europe de l'Ouest
Heating and Air Conditioning Using Solar Energy with an Auxiliary Gas-Fired System for the Sophia Antipolis Experimental House
Chauffage et Climatisation a l'énergie Solaire Aves Appoint Gaz Pour la maison Expérimentale CLISOTOS Á Sophia Antipolis (Nice)
C. Imports and Exports
The Gas Industry in Algeria: Sonatrach Challenge for Investments and Financing
Algerian Gas in the European Economic Community and the Rest of Europe: an Optimization Study in Economic and Marketing Diversification
Other Reports
Overall Economic Perspective for the ECE Region Up to 1990: A Summary, by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Secretariat
Natural Gas Reserves and Resources in Europe: A General Review
Investments in the Gas Industry and the Possibilities to Finance them within the ECE area
The French Gas Industry
