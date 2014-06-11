The Future of the Academic Journal
2nd Edition
Description
The world of the academic journal continues to be one of radical change. A follow-up volume to the first edition of <I>The Future of the Academic Journal</I>, this book is a significant contribution to the debates around the future of journals publishing. The book takes an international perspective and looks ahead at how the industry will continue to develop over the next few years. With contributions from leading academics and industry professionals, the book provides a reliable and impartial view of this fast-changing area. The book includes various discussions on the future of journals, including the influence of business models and the growth of journals publishing, open access and academic libraries, as well as journals published in Asia, Africa and South America.
Key Features
- Looks at a fast moving and vital area for academics and publishers
- Contains contributions from leading international figures from universities and publishers
Readership
Academics in the fields of information science, library studies, and publishing studies. Professionals from libraries, publishing, and research bodies. Policy-makers around the world concerned with the issues that surround information and research
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
- The journal online
- Open access
- Scholarly communication
Chapter 2: Changing knowledge ecologies and the transformation of the scholarly journal
- Abstract:
- The knowledge business
- Forces of epistemic disruption
- Breaking point 1: how knowledge is made available
- Breaking point 2: designing knowledge credibly
- Breaking point 3: evaluating knowledge, once designed
- Framing knowledge futures
- Concluding questions
Chapter 3: Sustaining the ‘Great Conversation’: the future of scholarly and scientific journals
- Abstract:
- Introduction: the ‘Great Conversation’ of science
- A bit of history
- Going digital, and its consequences: the rise of non-commercial electronic journals
- Peering into the future
- Conclusion
Chapter 4: Academic journals in a context of distributed knowledge
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Institutional and subject-based repositories
- From linguistic and disciplinary monopoly to the pluralism of languages and cultures
- The Popperian model of knowledge
- Journals as innovation in assembly
- Conclusion
Chapter 5: Business models in journals publishing
- Abstract:
- The characteristics of the journals business
- The life cycle of a journal
- Pricing
- Cost structure
- Subscription model
- Alternative business models
- Open access
- Future of business models
Chapter 6: The growth of journals publishing
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- A historical perspective
- Recent growth in the number of titles
- Changes in the number of articles and length of articles
- Online journals
- The growth of electronic journals
- Predictions for the future
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 7: The post-Gutenberg open access journal
- Abstract:
- The classical learned journal
- Publishing for income vs. publishing for impact
- Trade publishing
- Gutenberg toll-access
- Reprint requests and author give-aways
- Access barriers and impact barriers
- The post-Gutenberg galaxy
- Open access (and almost open access)
- Universal green open access may eventually make subscriptions unsustainable
- Gold open access publishing
- Would pay-to-publish lower peer-review standards?
- Improving the efficiency of peer review while lowering its price
- Peer feedback after posting instead of peer filtering before publishing?
- The post-Gutenberg journal: optimal and inevitable for research and researchers
Chapter 8: How the rise of open access is altering journal publishing
- Abstract:
- How the rise of open access is altering journal publishing
- The independent origins of open access
- Self-archiving open access
- Open access journal publishing
- Open access independent journal publishing
- Open access scholarly society journal publishing
- Commercial publishers’ open access
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
Chapter 9: Gold open access: the future of the academic journal?*
- Abstract:
- Growth of OA
- The mega and cascade journal concepts
- Government intervention
- Funders
- Is the hybrid journal dying?
- Consolidation
- SCOAP3
- Conclusion
Chapter 10: The future of copyright: what are the pressures on the present system?
- Abstract:
- Introduction: the history and politics of copyright
- Why it takes a long time to change copyright law
- What are the other influences on the future of copyright?
- Territorial rights in the Internet age
- What will be the key influences on the future of copyright?
Chapter 11: Journals ranking and impact factors: how the performance of journals is measured
- Abstract:
- Why rank journals?
- Conventional measurement types
- Journal Citation Reports
- Author behaviour and journal strategies
- Alternative sources
- Alternative metrics
- Download statistics
- Peer-review panel judgements
- Combination peer review and quantitative evaluation
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 12: The role of repositories in the future of the journal
- Abstract:
- The current repository landscape
- Repositories and open access to the published literature
- Further impact of repositories
Chapter 13: The role of the academic library
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Journal provision in UK academic libraries
- International perspectives
- Libraries and open access
- Researcher behaviours and library use
- Conclusion
Chapter 14: Doing medical journals differently: Open Medicine, open access and academic freedom
- Abstract:
- The violation of editorial independence at the CMAJ
- A brief history of editorial interference in medical journal publishing
- Open Medicine as an independent medical research journal
- The open access model
- Academic freedom and open access
- The opening ahead
- The first five years at Open Medicine
- The path to financial sustainability
- The next five years
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: The Elsevier Article of the Future project: a novel experience of online reading
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Redesign of the article presentation
- Three-pane-based content exploration
- Comparing the Article of the Future with traditional publications
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 16: The future of Latin American academic journals
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- The growth of journals in LAC
- LAC and open access
- Open access and the expansion of higher education in LAC
- Regional bibliographic indexes and catalogues
- Other important regional initiatives
- National agencies and experiences
- What is ahead for LAC journals?
- Conclusion
Chapter 17: The status and future of the African journal
- Abstract:
- History
- Journal statistics
- The current publishing environment within Africa
- Why are journals published?
- The future
- Conclusion
Chapter 18: Academic journals in China: past, present and future
- Abstract:
- A brief history of Chinese academic journals
- The development of academic journals in today’s China
- The future of Chinese academic journals
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 11th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634647
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347835
About the Editor
Bill Cope
Dr Bill Cope is Research Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA and Director of Common Ground Publishing. He is the co-author or editor of a number of books, including, with Angus Phillips, The Future of the Book in the Digital Age, also published by Chandos, in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois and Common Ground Publishing, USA
Angus Phillips
Angus Phillips is Director of the Oxford International Centre for Publishing Studies and Head of the Publishing Department at Oxford Brookes University. He worked for a number of years as a non-fiction editor at Oxford University Press and now acts as a consultant to publishing companies in the UK and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oxford Brookes University, UK