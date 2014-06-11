The Future of the Academic Journal

Chapter 1: Introduction

The journal online

Open access

Scholarly communication

Chapter 2: Changing knowledge ecologies and the transformation of the scholarly journal

Abstract:

The knowledge business

Forces of epistemic disruption

Breaking point 1: how knowledge is made available

Breaking point 2: designing knowledge credibly

Breaking point 3: evaluating knowledge, once designed

Framing knowledge futures

Concluding questions

Chapter 3: Sustaining the ‘Great Conversation’: the future of scholarly and scientific journals

Abstract:

Introduction: the ‘Great Conversation’ of science

A bit of history

Going digital, and its consequences: the rise of non-commercial electronic journals

Peering into the future

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Academic journals in a context of distributed knowledge

Abstract:

Introduction

Institutional and subject-based repositories

From linguistic and disciplinary monopoly to the pluralism of languages and cultures

The Popperian model of knowledge

Journals as innovation in assembly

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Business models in journals publishing

Abstract:

The characteristics of the journals business

The life cycle of a journal

Pricing

Cost structure

Subscription model

Alternative business models

Open access

Future of business models

Chapter 6: The growth of journals publishing

Abstract:

Introduction

A historical perspective

Recent growth in the number of titles

Changes in the number of articles and length of articles

Online journals

The growth of electronic journals

Predictions for the future

Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: The post-Gutenberg open access journal

Abstract:

The classical learned journal

Publishing for income vs. publishing for impact

Trade publishing

Gutenberg toll-access

Reprint requests and author give-aways

Access barriers and impact barriers

The post-Gutenberg galaxy

Open access (and almost open access)

Universal green open access may eventually make subscriptions unsustainable

Gold open access publishing

Would pay-to-publish lower peer-review standards?

Improving the efficiency of peer review while lowering its price

Peer feedback after posting instead of peer filtering before publishing?

The post-Gutenberg journal: optimal and inevitable for research and researchers

Chapter 8: How the rise of open access is altering journal publishing

Abstract:

How the rise of open access is altering journal publishing

The independent origins of open access

Self-archiving open access

Open access journal publishing

Open access independent journal publishing

Open access scholarly society journal publishing

Commercial publishers’ open access

Conclusion

Acknowledgement

Chapter 9: Gold open access: the future of the academic journal?*

Abstract:

Growth of OA

The mega and cascade journal concepts

Government intervention

Funders

Is the hybrid journal dying?

Consolidation

SCOAP3

Conclusion

Chapter 10: The future of copyright: what are the pressures on the present system?

Abstract:

Introduction: the history and politics of copyright

Why it takes a long time to change copyright law

What are the other influences on the future of copyright?

Territorial rights in the Internet age

What will be the key influences on the future of copyright?

Chapter 11: Journals ranking and impact factors: how the performance of journals is measured

Abstract:

Why rank journals?

Conventional measurement types

Journal Citation Reports

Author behaviour and journal strategies

Alternative sources

Alternative metrics

Download statistics

Peer-review panel judgements

Combination peer review and quantitative evaluation

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter 12: The role of repositories in the future of the journal

Abstract:

The current repository landscape

Repositories and open access to the published literature

Further impact of repositories

Chapter 13: The role of the academic library

Abstract:

Introduction

Journal provision in UK academic libraries

International perspectives

Libraries and open access

Researcher behaviours and library use

Conclusion

Chapter 14: Doing medical journals differently: Open Medicine, open access and academic freedom

Abstract:

The violation of editorial independence at the CMAJ

A brief history of editorial interference in medical journal publishing

Open Medicine as an independent medical research journal

The open access model

Academic freedom and open access

The opening ahead

The first five years at Open Medicine

The path to financial sustainability

The next five years

Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: The Elsevier Article of the Future project: a novel experience of online reading

Abstract:

Introduction

Redesign of the article presentation

Three-pane-based content exploration

Comparing the Article of the Future with traditional publications

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter 16: The future of Latin American academic journals

Abstract:

Introduction

The growth of journals in LAC

LAC and open access

Open access and the expansion of higher education in LAC

Regional bibliographic indexes and catalogues

Other important regional initiatives

National agencies and experiences

What is ahead for LAC journals?

Conclusion

Chapter 17: The status and future of the African journal

Abstract:

History

Journal statistics

The current publishing environment within Africa

Why are journals published?

The future

Conclusion

Chapter 18: Academic journals in China: past, present and future