The Future of the Academic Journal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344162, 9781780630113

The Future of the Academic Journal

1st Edition

Editors: Bill Cope Angus Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781780630113
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344162
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
60.00
42.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
74.95
52.47
52.47
52.47
59.96
52.47
52.47
59.96
100.00
70.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
107.27
75.09
75.09
75.09
85.82
75.09
75.09
85.82
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
52.47
52.47
52.47
59.96
52.47
52.47
59.96
100.00
70.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
60.00
42.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Examines current issues in journals publishing and reviews how the industry will develop over the next few years. With contributions from leading academics and industry professionals, the book provides an authoritative and balanced view of this fast-changing area. There are a variety of views surrounding the future of journals and these are covered using a range of contributors. Online access is now taken for granted - 90 per cent of journals published are now available online, an increase from 75 per cent in 2003.

Key Features

  • Looks at a fast moving and vital area for academics and publishers
  • Contains contributions from leading international figures from universities and publishers

Readership

Academics in the fields of information science, library studies, and publishing studies; Professionals from libraries, publishing, and research bodies; Policy-makers around the world concerned with the issues that surround information and research

Table of Contents

Introduction. Part 1 Knowledge systems: Signs of epistemic disruption: transformations in the knowledge system of the academic journal; Arguments for an open model of e-science. Part 2 The journals business: Business models in journals publishing; The growth of journals publishing; The post-Gutenberg open access journal; Publishing journals under a hybrid subscription and open access model; The future of copyright: what are the pressures on the present system? Journals ranking and impact factors: how the performance of journals is measured. Part 3 Academic practices: ‘Cannot predict now’: the role of repositories in the future of the journal; Libraries and the future of the journal: dodging the crossfire in the e-revolution, or leading the charge? Academic publishing and the political economy of education journals; Doing medical journals differently: open Medicine, open access and academic freedom. Part 4 The journal internationally: The status and future of the African journal; The future of the journal in Asia: an information ethnographer’s notes; The future of the academic journal in China. Part 5 Digital transformations: Effects of the internet lifecycle on product development; Beyond the static text: multimedia interactivity in academic journal publishing in the humanities and social sciences (not). Part 6 Coda: ‘The tiger in the corner’: will journals matter to tomorrow’s scholars?

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630113
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344162

About the Editor

Bill Cope

Dr Bill Cope is Research Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA and Director of Common Ground Publishing. He is the co-author or editor of a number of books, including, with Angus Phillips, The Future of the Book in the Digital Age, also published by Chandos, in 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois and Common Ground Publishing, USA

Angus Phillips

Angus Phillips is Director of the Oxford International Centre for Publishing Studies and Head of the Publishing Department at Oxford Brookes University. He worked for a number of years as a non-fiction editor at Oxford University Press and now acts as a consultant to publishing companies in the UK and internationally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford Brookes University, UK

Reviews

Definitely a worthy addition to every academic librarian's personal collection., Library Management Journal
I highly recommend this book as I can see myself coming back to it again and again, whether to check figures or follow through the links in the substantial bibliographies provided. Definitely a worthy addition to every academic librarian's personal collection., Library Management Journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.