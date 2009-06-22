Introduction. Part 1 Knowledge systems: Signs of epistemic disruption: transformations in the knowledge system of the academic journal; Arguments for an open model of e-science. Part 2 The journals business: Business models in journals publishing; The growth of journals publishing; The post-Gutenberg open access journal; Publishing journals under a hybrid subscription and open access model; The future of copyright: what are the pressures on the present system? Journals ranking and impact factors: how the performance of journals is measured. Part 3 Academic practices: ‘Cannot predict now’: the role of repositories in the future of the journal; Libraries and the future of the journal: dodging the crossfire in the e-revolution, or leading the charge? Academic publishing and the political economy of education journals; Doing medical journals differently: open Medicine, open access and academic freedom. Part 4 The journal internationally: The status and future of the African journal; The future of the journal in Asia: an information ethnographer’s notes; The future of the academic journal in China. Part 5 Digital transformations: Effects of the internet lifecycle on product development; Beyond the static text: multimedia interactivity in academic journal publishing in the humanities and social sciences (not). Part 6 Coda: ‘The tiger in the corner’: will journals matter to tomorrow’s scholars?