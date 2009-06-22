The Future of the Academic Journal
1st Edition
Description
Examines current issues in journals publishing and reviews how the industry will develop over the next few years. With contributions from leading academics and industry professionals, the book provides an authoritative and balanced view of this fast-changing area. There are a variety of views surrounding the future of journals and these are covered using a range of contributors. Online access is now taken for granted - 90 per cent of journals published are now available online, an increase from 75 per cent in 2003.
Key Features
- Looks at a fast moving and vital area for academics and publishers
- Contains contributions from leading international figures from universities and publishers
Readership
Academics in the fields of information science, library studies, and publishing studies; Professionals from libraries, publishing, and research bodies; Policy-makers around the world concerned with the issues that surround information and research
Table of Contents
Introduction. Part 1 Knowledge systems: Signs of epistemic disruption: transformations in the knowledge system of the academic journal; Arguments for an open model of e-science. Part 2 The journals business: Business models in journals publishing; The growth of journals publishing; The post-Gutenberg open access journal; Publishing journals under a hybrid subscription and open access model; The future of copyright: what are the pressures on the present system? Journals ranking and impact factors: how the performance of journals is measured. Part 3 Academic practices: ‘Cannot predict now’: the role of repositories in the future of the journal; Libraries and the future of the journal: dodging the crossfire in the e-revolution, or leading the charge? Academic publishing and the political economy of education journals; Doing medical journals differently: open Medicine, open access and academic freedom. Part 4 The journal internationally: The status and future of the African journal; The future of the journal in Asia: an information ethnographer’s notes; The future of the academic journal in China. Part 5 Digital transformations: Effects of the internet lifecycle on product development; Beyond the static text: multimedia interactivity in academic journal publishing in the humanities and social sciences (not). Part 6 Coda: ‘The tiger in the corner’: will journals matter to tomorrow’s scholars?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630113
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344162
About the Editor
Bill Cope
Dr Bill Cope is Research Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA and Director of Common Ground Publishing. He is the co-author or editor of a number of books, including, with Angus Phillips, The Future of the Book in the Digital Age, also published by Chandos, in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois and Common Ground Publishing, USA
Angus Phillips
Angus Phillips is Director of the Oxford International Centre for Publishing Studies and Head of the Publishing Department at Oxford Brookes University. He worked for a number of years as a non-fiction editor at Oxford University Press and now acts as a consultant to publishing companies in the UK and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oxford Brookes University, UK
Reviews
Definitely a worthy addition to every academic librarian's personal collection., Library Management Journal
I highly recommend this book as I can see myself coming back to it again and again, whether to check figures or follow through the links in the substantial bibliographies provided. Definitely a worthy addition to every academic librarian's personal collection., Library Management Journal