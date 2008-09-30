The Future of Post-Human Knowledge
1st Edition
A Preface to a New Theory of Methodology and Ontology
Table of Contents
Introduction: The problem of knowledge; Knowledge and the mind; Knowledge and nature; Knowledge and culture; Knowledge and society; Conclusion: The future of knowledge.
Description
Why should inquiry be possible, only if some knowledge is required to guide it, as conventionally understood? Contrary to the conventional wisdom held by many thinkers in all human history hitherto existing, there are some fundamental dialectic principles hidden behind any categories of understanding in knowing. And these principles impose some constraints, at both methodological and ontological levels, together with other levels in culture, society, nature, and the mind - on how reality is to be understood. Furthermore, the specific categories of understanding (as conventionally understood), even if valid at all (which are often not the case), are often not that important, when compared with these more fundamental dialectic principles hidden behind them. The focus on understanding the nature of knowledge has been much misplaced, in this sense, in the intellectual history hitherto existing, and much time and talent have been wasted for something less important. If true, this thesis will alter the way of how knowledge is to be understood across the board.
Key Features
- A new theory called The Holistic Theory of Knowledge
- A comprehensive analysis of knowledge in relation to methodology and ontology, from the perspectives of nature, the mind, society, and culture
Readership
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Baofu Author
Dr Peter Baofu is the author of 18 books (as of 2008) in numerous fields ranging from the social sciences through the humanities to the natural sciences. He earned an entry to the list of ‘prominent and emerging writers’ in Contemporary Authors (2005) and another honorary entry in The Writers Directory (2007). He was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in the Far East. He had taught as a professor at different universities in Western Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East, the Balkans, Central Asia, and North America. He finished more than 5 academic degrees, including a Ph.D. from M.I.T., and was a summa cum laude graduate.
Affiliations and Expertise
