The Future of Nuclear Power

1st Edition

Authors: John Lillington
eBook ISBN: 9780080532240
Paperback ISBN: 9780080444895
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th October 2004
Page Count: 414
Description

During the last century, nuclear power has been established as a reliable source of energy in the major industrialised countries. It has recently enjoyed a revival in attention and research due to the environmental concerns surrounding current conventional energy sources. Issues of regulation and safety are at the forefront of all discussions involving nuclear power, and will govern its place in the future.

The Future of Nuclear Power takes a technical and comprehensive look at the current and future status of nuclear power throughout the world. The 17 chapters are divided into two main sections: a review of all current generation plants, and concepts for new advanced reactor design and safety.

The broad-ranging topics covered by this publication, coupled with the current revival of interest in nuclear energy, make it a timely reference for all nuclear scientists.

Key Features

  • Reviews the issues surrounding the future operation of existing commercial nuclear plants
  • Several chapters dedicated to the extensive research programs in place concerning safe and reliable operation
  • Compares nuclear and non-nuclear options for energy needs in the future; evaluating the benefits and risks of both

Readership

All nuclear scientists, research institutes, government and industrial research centers

Table of Contents

Present generation reactors, continued operation of existing plant, operational safety, operational efficiency, nuclear fuel cycle, waste management and decommissioning, advanced reactor design, licensing and safety requirements, global developments, evolutionary water reactors, passive systems and inherent saftey, future generation reactors, accelerator driven systems, nuclear heat and other applications, experimental research programmes, analytical methods development, the future of nuclear energy

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080532240
Paperback ISBN:
9780080444895

About the Author

John Lillington

Affiliations and Expertise

Winfrith Technology Centre, UK

