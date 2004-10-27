During the last century, nuclear power has been established as a reliable source of energy in the major industrialised countries. It has recently enjoyed a revival in attention and research due to the environmental concerns surrounding current conventional energy sources. Issues of regulation and safety are at the forefront of all discussions involving nuclear power, and will govern its place in the future.

The Future of Nuclear Power takes a technical and comprehensive look at the current and future status of nuclear power throughout the world. The 17 chapters are divided into two main sections: a review of all current generation plants, and concepts for new advanced reactor design and safety.

The broad-ranging topics covered by this publication, coupled with the current revival of interest in nuclear energy, make it a timely reference for all nuclear scientists.