The Future of Market Transition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762308354, 9780080544472

The Future of Market Transition, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Kevin T Leicht
eBook ISBN: 9780080544472
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762308354
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 26th November 2002
Page Count: 432
Description

The collapse of the state-controlled economies of the former Eastern Bloc will certainly change the way the global economy operates. Bringing together scholars from a wide variety of theoretical perspectives, different nations and different empirical research traditions, this title examines the ongoing transition and the implications of market transitions for individual life chances, state economic policy and social stratification systems. The volume includes scholarship that focuses on both single nation and cross-national research, plus research contributions that compare state socialist/former state socialist political economies with conditions elsewhere in the world.

About the Editors

Kevin T Leicht Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Iowa, IA, USA

